Nigeria, UNITAR explore stronger ties on capacity development

By Nnasom David

The Special Assistant to the President on Capacity Development, Mr. Sadiq Rabiu, has met with Ms. Michelle Gylle-Mcdonnough, United Nations Assistant Secretary-General and Executive Director of the United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR).

The meeting, which took place at UNITAR’s New York office, focused on deepening Nigeria’s engagement with the UN body to strengthen training, innovation, and institutional development.

Mr. Rabiu, speaking after the session, said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration was prioritising human capital development as a key driver of national progress. He noted that global expertise and partnerships were vital to accelerating Nigeria’s development across sectors in line with the country’s strategic priorities and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Ms. Gylle-Mcdonnough commended Nigeria’s proactive stance on capacity building and pledged UNITAR’s readiness to collaborate with the Nigerian government in designing and implementing impactful programmes.

The meeting marked part of Nigeria’s broader efforts under President Tinubu’s leadership to strengthen international cooperation for sustainable national development.