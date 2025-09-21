NDDC trains workers on ADR, to boost trust, protect rights

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT: Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, stated its focus on boosting trust among staff members and protecting the their right.

This was as NDDC trained its workers on Alternative Dispute Resolution, ADR, stating that trust among workers would boost effective work delivery.

The Managing Director, Dr Samuel Ogbuku, stated this during a Sensitisation Programme with the theme: “Promoting Transparency and Due Process in the Workplace: Deploying Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) Approaches in Building a Culture of Accountability and Integrity” organised by the Commission’s Department of Dispute and Conflict Resolution in Port Harcourt.

Ogbuku, who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Rev. Julius Oworibo, stressed the need for Alternative Dispute Resolution, noting that it promotes transparency, accountability, and integrity in the workplace.

He said: “Transparency entails being open about how decisions are made in the workplace. Through due process, the rights of staff are protected and trust is fostered in the Commission. The ADR mechanisms can be used to reduce tension in the workplace. These mechanisms include mediation and facilitation, amongst others.

“Over time, this approach fosters a workplace where integrity, fairness, and trust are the norm and are at the forefront of fulfilling our mandate in the region. Employees begin to trust that issues are handled openly and fairly. Do not forget that we are a team.

“To make a difference, fairness must be established across the board. ADR is not just about solving problems; it is ensuring that these are a part of our everyday work life.”

However, the Acting Director of Dispute and Conflict Resolution, Department of NDDC, Godwin Ogedegbe, Esq., reiterated that ADR remained critical in achieving the Commission’s vision.

He stated: “The theme of this programme captures the core of what we seek to achieve in our Commission: a workplace where every action is expected to be guided by openness, fairness, and a steadfast commitment to due process.

“Where conflicts are not merely resolved, but prevented through structured, principled processes; and where accountability and integrity are not aspirational ideals but everyday practice.”

Meanwhile, the Founder of the Centre for Constitutionalism and Demilitarisation (CENCOD), Professor Sylvester Odion-Akhaine, in his Keynote asdress, highlighted the importance of due process in the workplace.

He noted: “The importance of due process, transparency, integrity, and accountability in the workplace cannot be overemphasised. It is healthy for productivity and achievement of organisational goals.

“For workplace ethics to blossom, it requires ethical leadership that leads by example and employees with work engagement character who are not afraid to communicate honest advice to management.”

Also, the Director, Centre for Politics, University of Port Harcourt, Professor Fidelis Allen, noted that ADR enhances transparent and accountable governance within organisations by promoting open dialogue, fostering a culture of responsibility, and implementing accountability protocols.