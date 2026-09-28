Police arrest commissioner, 3 others over Delta director’s death

By Egufe Yafugborhi & Ochuko Akuopha

Delta State Police Command says it has taken the Commissioner for Secondary Education, Dr. Kingsley Ashibogwu, and three other suspects into custody over the death of Mr Unity Ekpevbughe Adeda, Deputy Director in the state Ministry of Secondary Education.

The development brings to five the number of persons currently in police custody in connection with the investigation into circumstances surrounding Adeda’s death.

In a statement Monday night by the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Bright Edafe, the Command said it had also intensified efforts to apprehend two persons it described as key suspects in the case.

“The Delta State Police Command, in continuation of the investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of Mr Unity Ekpevbughe Adeda, Deputy Director in the Delta State Ministry of Secondary Education, has taken into custody the Commissioner for Secondary Education, Dr. Kingsley Ashibogwu, alongside three other suspects in connection with the case,” the statement said.

“This brings the number of persons currently in Police custody in connection with the investigation to five.”

The Command said it had consequently launched a manhunt for Mrs Clemetine Ufuoma, Director of Basic and Secondary Education, and Clement Apia, driver to the Commissioner for Secondary Education.

According to the police, “the presence” of the two persons “is required in furtherance of the investigation.”

The Command urged both suspects to make themselves available to investigators without further delay.

“The Commissioner of Police, Delta State Command, CP Samuel E. Erale, urges the two suspects, wherever they may be, to make themselves available to the Police without further delay,” Edafe stated.

The police boss, according to the statement, also reiterated that the investigation would be conducted thoroughly, impartially and professionally, stressing, ‘Anyone culpable will face justice’

The Command assured the family of the deceased and members of the public that due process would be followed in determining the circumstances surrounding Adeda’s death.

“CP Erale reiterates that the investigation will be pursued thoroughly, impartially and professionally, assuring the family of the deceased and members of the public that due process will be followed and anyone found culpable will be brought to justice in accordance with the law,” the statement added.

The Police Command further expressed condolences to the family of the deceased, saying: “The command’s heartfelt condolences go to the deceased’s family.”

The latest development comes amid heightened public attention over Adeda’s death and calls for justice and a transparent investigation into the circumstances that preceded his death.