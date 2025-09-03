NBA conference: Enugu cleanest, safest city, lawyers recount

Lawyers who participated in recent annual general conference of Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, in Enugu have declared the city as the cleanest and safest in Nigeria.

The lawyers, who disclosed this during a tour of some tourist sites in the state, said they were thrilled by the Art Gallery, National Museum, Milliken Hill, Ngwo Pine Forest, and their several days of experiencing Enugu State.

Many of the lawyers said their impressions about the South East had changed dramatically by spending time in Enugu, noting that the state “runs an organised system.”

Stephen Medaiyedu from the FCT Bar, Abuja, expressed satisfaction with the level of infrastructure put in place by the state governor, Peter Mbah, in just two years and his ability to pull the event through within four months of moving the conference from Port Harcourt to Enugu.

According to him, hardly any lawyer will say he or she did not have a good time in Enugu or that he or she did not feel adequately safe throughout the conference that lasted from August 22 to 29.

“The infrastructure is fantastic, the transport system is very well organised, the security is very assuring, as we have no reason to be afraid of anything. I commend the governor and the people for the hospitality they afforded us. The sightseeing also was part of the package,” Medaiyedu said.

Samir Mohammed Adamu, Bauchi State, acknowledged the unity, peace and serenity found in the state throughout the conference.

He described Enugu as one of the most beautiful and peaceful cities in the country where hospitality and serenity were at their peak.

Recounting his experience, Samir said: “We thank the governor for giving us the opportunity to visit the tourist sites and the things he has been doing for us since we came into this beautiful city.’’

Ozor Nnadume Awforkansi, Ezeagu branch of NBA in Enugu State, said with what the lawyers had seen in Enugu, the NBA had discovered the state as one of the places that would now be hosting events of the umbrella body of legal practitioners.

“I want to tell you sincerely that lawyers are recounting their good experiences in Enugu. They said if they knew this was how beautiful and safe Enugu was, they would have been coming to the state for their vacations and weekends.

“But some of us from Enugu were sincere to have told them that this was not the look of Enugu prior to this moment, as this was made possible by the present governor, Mbah. We told them there was nothing like International Conference Center in Enugu before Mbah came because it was abandoned, but was completed by Mbah.’’

Wilson Uche Ugwe, a tour guide, said there was no better way to sell a state’s tourism attractions than what they had done by showcasing the natural beauty of the state’s environment, noting that the visitors would then go home and spread the good news.

“I am the Vice President, Federation of Tourism Association of Nigeria, FTAN, and I know that infrastructure is key to tourism. In Enugu, everyone can testify that the governor is doing a lot. We have transport terminals, CNG buses, Enugu Air and others. Our visitors are happy and we are calling on investors to come and invest in our tourism,” he said.

Speaking earlier, the Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Dame Ugochi Madueke, said she and her team not only took the lawyers round the city, but also ensured they savoured the rich cultural delicacies in the state.

She said: “By the time the lawyers will come back to Enugu, we must have been done with our zipline, which is going to be the first in Nigeria and would equally have steps called 600 Steps to Tranquility from where we can go to the waterfall for ease of movement. So, I thank the governor for believing in tourism.’’