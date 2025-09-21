My social battery dies quickly, says Influencer Richie Demorest

By Ayo Onikoyi

Instagram star and fast-rising influencer Richie Demorest has carved a niche for herself with her stunning looks, relatable content, and bold personality online. But behind the filters, glamorous photoshoots, and thousands of followers lies a surprisingly quiet and deeply introspective young woman.

The curvy fashion influencer, whose real name is Rich Elijah, recently celebrated her birthday with an intimate luxury dinner attended by her mother and close friends. In the days leading up to the celebration, Richie peeled back the layers of her public persona by sharing little-known truths about her life, shocking many of her fans who only know the bubbly version of her online.

“I may seem outgoing online,” she confessed, “but in real life I’m a quiet introvert. It shocks people every time.”

For Richie, her energy in the digital space often doesn’t translate to real-life encounters. “I look full of life, but my social battery dies quickly. My daily recharger? The word of God,” she revealed.

Despite the aura of confidence her Instagram page exudes, Richie admits she still struggles with attention. “I post like I like attention, but when I actually get it, I panic,” she said with disarming honesty.

Her reflections offered more insights:

She describes herself as warm and loyal, though growing up as an only child taught her independence.

Every year, she takes a solo retreat with “just me and the Holy Spirit—no noise, no crowd, just peace.”

Having grown up in Aba with her grandmother, she speaks Igbo fluently, though she is from Akwa Ibom State.

Once mocked as a skinny child, she now embraces her curves confidently.

And though she radiates self-assurance online, she admits she carries insecurities like everyone else: “I just wear them well.”

Today, Richie is a student living in Port Harcourt, Rivers State. She uses her platform not just for personal expression but also to promote brands and run her fashion business, selling female wear and men’s beard oil.

But fame, she admits, comes with both admiration and criticism. When asked about male reactions to her pictures, she laughed: “I get a lot of cool comments, people telling me how beautiful I am. But there are negative ones too—some guys even call me ‘ashawo’ just because I don’t reply to their DMs.”

Richie Demorest’s story is one of resilience and self-discovery—proof that even in the age of likes, shares, and viral moments, authenticity still shines through.