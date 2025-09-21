LASG issues compulsory directive on reflective jackets for night courier riders

The Lagos State Ministry of Transportation has announced a Compulsory Use of Reflective Jackets and Visibility Tapes by all courier and delivery service providers operating within the state during evening and night-time hours.

The Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Transport Education and Innovation, Mr Oluwatobi Idowu, stated this on the directive of the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Mr Olawale Musa, in a statement on Sunday.

The statement was signed by the Director, Public Affairs, Ministry of Transportation, Lagos state, Mrs Bolanle Ogunlola.

Musa noted that the directive was in line with the Lagos state government’s commitment to improving road safety and reducing the risks of accidents involving dispatch riders.

“All riders operating between 6.00 p.m. and 6.00 a.m. are instructed to wear reflective jackets, while all delivery motorcycles and bicycles must be fitted with reflective tapes or markers to ensure clear visibility on the road.

“All delivery companies are to sensitise their riders and ensure strict compliance to avoid sanctions from designated enforcement agencies, including the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) and the Vehicle Inspection Service (VIS),” he said.

In compliance with this directive, Glovo Nigeria, one of the leading delivery service providers in Lagos, had expressed full commitment to complying with the new safety measures.

In a letter signed by the General Manager, Mr Lamide Akinola, the company commended the Lagos state government for the initiative, aimed at safeguarding both riders and other road users.

He further disclosed that the company was already in the process of providing 3,000 reflective vests free of charge to couriers on its platform within the next month.

“We are encouraging other delivery service providers within the state to follow suit,” he said.

The ministry of transportation welcomed the gesture and looked forward to sustained collaboration with courier and delivery service providers, as part of ongoing efforts to build a safer, more responsible delivery system across Lagos State.

