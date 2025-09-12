Kwara NUT tasks Gor AbdulRazaq on implementation of TSA

Gov Abdulrazaq

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

Members of the Nigeria Union of Teachers in Kwara State have urged Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq to approve the implementation of the two age-long demands of members, namely:”27.5% and 21% Teachers Specific Allowances (TSA), respectively, (without any form of adulteration).

The Union stated this in a letter written to the governor, dated 10th September 2025, with ref no NUT/KWSN/GH/004/VOL 4/60 signed by the state Chairman, Comrade Yusuf Wahab Agboola and Deputy Secretary General of the union, Moni Mike Modesty Itua, respectively, and made available to journalists in Ilorin.

The teachers in the letter urged the governor to use his good office to do the needful this time around

in order to continue to maintain industrial peace, as well as sustain the harmonious working relationship between the Government and the public school teachers in the State.

They noted further in the letter that they count on the governor to approve the two pending demands without any form of adulteration, stressing that a stitch in time saves nine.

The full content of the letter to Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq reads thus:”

“On behalf of the State Wing Executive Council (SWEC) of Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Kwara State Wing, we hereby forward to you a copy of the Union’s PRESS RELEASE of 9th September, 2025 (as attached to this correspondence) regarding some age-long pending demands of teachers in the State and respectfully urge you to use your good offices in approving the implementation of the said demands of the Union especially as having to do with 27.5% and 21% Teachers Specific Allowances (TSA), respectively, (without any form of adulteration); and in order to continue to maintain industrial peace, as well as sustain the harmonious working relationship between Government and the public schools teachers in the State.

“The Union and her teeming members, count much on Your Excellency, to urgently do the needful; so that a stitch in time will save nine!

“As usual, do accept our regards of the highest esteem, please. Yours faithfully”concluded the letter