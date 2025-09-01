Insecurity: APC Forum faults El-Rufai comments

Nasir El-Rufai

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

The North-Central All Progressives Congress (APC) Forum has faulted comments made by former Kaduna State governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, on the security situation in the region.

El-Rufai, in a Channels Television interview on Sunday, alleged that insecurity had worsened under President Bola Tinubu’s administration and claimed that the government was paying bandits.

Reacting in a statement on Monday, the Forum, through its Chairman, Alhaji Saleh Zazzaga, dismissed the remarks as misleading, stressing that insecurity in the North-Central has reduced since President Tinubu assumed office in 2023.

According to the Forum, while the region is not completely free from attacks, the frequency and scale of destruction have declined due to renewed security operations.

“The current level of insecurity in the North-Central is less than what was obtainable during previous administrations. Before now, farmers could hardly access their farms. But today, with the marching orders given to the Armed Forces and security agencies, people are returning to their farms to cultivate and harvest crops,” the statement read.

It credited the revitalization of Operation Whirl Stroke in Benue and Nasarawa States, alongside Operation Enduring Peace (formerly Operation Safe Haven) in Plateau, for recent gains against terrorists, bandits, and other criminal elements.

The Forum insisted that security challenges in the region did not originate under Tinubu but noted that the President has confronted them head-on, citing his visit to Yelwata, Benue State, after herdsmen attacks as evidence of his commitment.

On El-Rufai’s allegations, the Forum pointed to a clarification by the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), which debunked reports of government payments to bandits, describing them as “contrary to verifiable facts.”

Reaffirming its loyalty to President Tinubu, the Forum pledged to deliver six million votes for him in 2027 and urged all party members to unite behind the President.

“The APC has already endorsed Mr President for re-election. His performance speaks for him, and we will continue to mobilize support across the North-Central to ensure victory in 2027,” the statement concluded.