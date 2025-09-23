INEC publishes final list of 17 candidates for FCT council poll

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has released the final list of 17 candidates for the 2026 Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Area Council elections scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 12, 2026.

Mr Sam Olumekun, the INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee (IVEC), made the disclosure in a statement issued on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said that the publication followed the conclusion of the statutory period for withdrawal and substitution of candidates as stipulated by law.

INEC had on Aug.18 published the personal particulars of candidates that emerged from primaries conducted by political parties.

Olumekun recalled that a total of 17 political parties submitted details of their candidates’ (Form EC9) by the deadline of 6 p.m on Monday, Aug. 11.

“With the publication of this final list, no further withdrawal or replacement of candidates will be allowed, except in the unfortunate event of the death of a candidate or running mate before election day, as provided by Section 34(1) of the Electoral Act,” Olumekun said.

He added that the comprehensive list of candidates, detailing their political parties, age, gender, and academic qualifications, had been uploaded to INEC’s website and social media platforms for public information and scrutiny.

(NAN)