I won’t borrow to fund projects — Uba Sani

Gov Uba Sani of Kaduna State

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

KADUNA — Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State has assured that his administration will not resort to borrowing to finance projects, stressing that he will neither plunge the state into debt nor abandon inherited projects.

The governor gave the assurance at the groundbreaking ceremony of a 16.5-kilometre asphalt road that will link Kayarda Tasha, Kayarda Gari, Unguwan Sarki, Maskawa and Dan Alhaji towns in Lere Local Government Area.

According to him, the project, being executed by a reputable construction firm, is unprecedented in the history of Lere Local Government.

He said his government had already completed several abandoned projects in the area, while others were nearing completion.

“Rewa Bridge that links Gure town has been completed. Marjeri Bridge has also been completed. Tudai Bridge will be completed in a month or two. I have also taken steps to address the lack of electricity supply in Yarkasuwa, Kayarda, Ramin Kura and Mariri towns,” the governor said.

Leaders laud Governor Sani

Speaking at the event, the Commissioner for Environment, Abubakar Buba, described Governor Sani as “a man of his word.”

He expressed gratitude to the governor for appointing several Lere indigenes into key positions and for delivering dividends of democracy to the area.

“We are proud of our Majority Leader of the Kaduna State House of Assembly, Hon. Munira Suleiman Tanimu, who is from Lere. We also have our hardworking House of Representatives member, Hon. Ahmed Munir, and our dynamic Council Chairman, Hon. Jafaaru. I am a Commissioner of Environment. Lere has been well represented under this administration,” he said.

Alhaji Buba further noted that the Governor had granted leaders in the area a free hand to run their affairs, which, according to him, enabled them to operate an open-door policy and provide succour to their people.

House Majority Leader, Hon. Munira Suleiman Tanimu, recalled that during the 2023 campaign, the people of Lere had specifically requested the road project. She expressed optimism that with such interventions, the APC would repeat its recent electoral victories in 2027.

Similarly, Hon. Ahmed Munir of the House of Representatives praised the Governor’s long-standing connection with Lere, recalling his youthful days as a prolific striker for the local football team, Saminaka Celtics.

“Just as he scored goals for his team, Governor Uba Sani will continue to score goals for Kaduna State in the political realm,” he said.