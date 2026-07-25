Mayorkun debuts new look, draws reactions

Afrobeats singer Mayowa Emmanuel, popularly known as Mayorkun, has debuted a new hairstyle, drawing reactions from fans and other social media users.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the singer shared the new profile photographs on his X handle on Friday, replacing his signature dreadlocks with a low-cut hairstyle.

He captioned the post with “NewProfilePic”. The post quickly generated buzz from social media, drawing reactions from fans and followers.

Many users praised the singer’s new appearance, describing the hairstyle as a refreshing look and expressing anticipation for new music.

Some fans also shared humorous comments comparing his latest appearance with his previous look and suggesting the haircut gave him a more mature appearance.

A fan on X, @Lolajesty, commented: “Now you look responsible”.

@MoneyDLuffy said, “Mayor when are you giving us a new song”?

@Jerry Of Lagos asked, Mayorrrrrrrrr! What why cut ur dreads?

@Dan Rollexx said, “Emma See you drop new look. Try drop new single for us abeg”.

@Forane commented, “Nah DMW Mayorkun be this o. Album is coming like that, I’m happy”.

@faithh_ commented, “Bro be looking 21 strong and healthy”.

@tweetsbyife wrote, “Dada don tire you?

@MR VIOLENCE! commented, “Well me I like this, it’s giving “matured vibes”.

@Keeng Ezzy wrote, “Fake dreads don tire all of una”.

@Mogbolu said, “New profile pic new music soon”.

@staysolid commented, “You see as you fine after you barb that ur locs”.

@NOBLEMAN wrote, “This one looks good on you than the mopping stick you carry for head before”.

@eddieddy01 wrote, “Mayokun had to change his look cos he doesn’t want people to mistake him for Fola”.

@IMISIOLUWAT wrote, “You better drop mad hit with this hair way you cut”.

@eagasx wrote, “You don cut your dreads? Wow, a new era indeed!”

(NAN)