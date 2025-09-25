How CSCS drives innovation through technology

Caption: Haruna Jalo-Waziri, Managing Director/CEO of CSCS Plc

In an era defined by rapid digital transformation, the Central Securities Clearing System (CSCS) PLC, has emerged as a key driver of innovation within Nigeria’s capital market.

Leveraging cutting-edge technology and forward-thinking strategies, CSCS is streamlining operations, enhancing market transparency, and fostering investor confidence. From digital clearing and settlement solutions to cybersecurity advancements and automation, CSCS is not only modernizing infrastructure but also positioning Nigeria’s capital market for greater competitiveness on the global stage.

The Company, in a statement stated : “With an expanding domestic investor base, innovative product offerings, and growing alignment with international best practices, Nigeria’s capital market is now gaining attention not just across the continent but globally. Much of this progress can be traced back to CSCS’s deliberate efforts in leveraging automation and innovation to boost confidence, transparency, and competitiveness.

*One of the most significant milestones in Nigeria’s capital market transformation is the transition to a T+2 settlement cycle, which shortens the time between trade execution and final settlement from three days (T+3) to two (T+2). Scheduled to take effect on November 28, 2025, this move aligns Nigeria with developed markets such as the United States, Germany, and Japan, and positions the country among the early adopters in Africa. Notably, the Victoria Falls Stock Exchange (VFEX) and the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) transited to T+2 on April 14, 2025, making Nigeria one of the first African countries to implement the T+2 model, signalling a new era of efficiency and global integration for the continent’s capital markets”.

Haruna Jalo-Waziri, Managing Director/CEO of CSCS Plc, described the shift as a game changer: “The transition to T+2 is a significant milestone for the Nigerian capital market and a testament to the collaborative spirit of our ecosystem. This shift not only aligns our market with global best practices but also enhances efficiency, resilience, and investor trust.”

He said: “The change is being led by the Settlement Cycle Review Committee (SCRC), coordinated by CSCS and comprising key stakeholders from across the market. The Committee has undertaken a multi-phase review, benchmarking against jurisdictions that have implemented T+2 or even T+1, identifying gaps in Nigeria’s current T+3 structure, and outlining a roadmap for a smooth and secure transition.

CSCS’s readiness for T+2 stems from years of investment in digital infrastructure. From real-time settlement platforms to blockchain-based processing, the company has focused on improving operational speed, reducing errors, and enhancing risk management.

Its automation capabilities allow for high-volume transaction processing with minimal human intervention an essential advantage as Nigeria’s capital market enters the realm of high-speed and high-frequency trading.

Earlier this year, CSCS launched RegConnect Version 2, a major upgrade to its registrar-facing platform. The new version supports omnichannel data exchange, advanced API integration, and real-time dashboard monitoring, making data sharing between market participants faster and more reliable.

In July, CSCS introduced the Custodian Portal, a secure, user-friendly solution that empowers custodians to manage portfolios, access real-time data, and oversee trade operations more efficiently. The platform operates on a flexible subscription model, giving custodians digital tools that improve transparency and reduce operational bottlenecks.

Demonstrating its commitment to financial inclusion, CSCS recently launched the USSD code *7270#, a service that enables investors to access critical investment information without internet access. Using any mobile phone, investors can retrieve their Clearing House Numbers (CHN), check their Direct Cash Settlement (DCS) status, view stock holdings, and confirm account details.

“This service empowers every investor, regardless of location or resources, to stay informed about their investments. At CSCS, we believe that accessibility and inclusivity are key to driving broader participation and economic growth”, Jalo-Waziri noted.

Continuing, he said: “While T+2 marks a historic achievement, CSCS is already laying the foundation for even faster settlement cycles. With countries like India moving to T+1 and exploring T+0 (same-day settlement), Nigeria is poised to follow suit thanks to its ongoing digital advancements and regulatory foresight.CSCS’s systems already support pre-trade and post-trade optimisation, as well as multi-exchange compatibility, features that narrow bid-offer spreads and improve market liquidity”.

“ However, further advancements will require significant investment and coordination across the ecosystem. Brokers, custodians, fund managers, and other stakeholders will need to upgrade infrastructure, enhance data systems, and implement robust risk management frameworks to align with the new standards.

Despite its benefits, implementing T+2 comes with challenges. A shorter settlement window means counterparty risk becomes more pronounced, especially in volatile trading periods. There’s also operational risk, as tighter timelines increase pressure on systems and staff, potentially leading to errors or missed settlements.

Liquidity constraints could also arise, particularly for smaller investors or during periods of low market activity. Moreover, the cost of upgrading legacy systems and ensuring regulatory compliance may be significant for some participants.

To address these issues, CSCS and the SCRC have conducted extensive risk reviews and stakeholder impact assessments, offering guidance and training to ensure the market is ready for the shift. The focus remains on building resilience, transparency, and long-term sustainability.

As Africa’s financial landscape evolves, Nigeria’s Central Securities Clearing System (CSCS) is setting a powerful example of what’s possible when innovation meets infrastructure. Through the strategic deployment of technology, CSCS has transformed the Nigerian capital market into a more efficient, secure, and globally aligned ecosystem. This progress not only strengthens Nigeria’s financial foundation but also positions CSCS as a replicable model for other African markets striving to build resilient, tech-enabled financial systems that can compete on a global scale” the statement noted.