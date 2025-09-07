History Made in Lagos: Shehu Bamidele sets new Guinness world record at Poolfest Naija 2025

Lagos, Nigeria | September 7, 2025 — A new cultural milestone was etched into the heart of Lagos as the iconic Silverbird Galleria transformed into the epicenter of suspense, endurance, and sporting excellence. Over five thrilling days, the city witnessed an unforgettable Guinness World Record attempt powered by Globus Bank, with Poolfest Naija leading the charge as organizers.

At the heart of the spectacle was Shehu Bamidele, who captivated audiences with an unprecedented show of focus, resilience, and technical mastery. Playing 8-ball pool for 112 hours straight, Shehu shattered the previous world record of 111 hours — an achievement that left the crowd in awe and the nation inspired.



“Shehu was relentless and determined,” said Folajimi Abegunde, Project Coordinator for Poolfest Naija. “He embodied the spirit of the event, and his focus never wavered.”

The energy inside the Galleria was electric. From passionate pool fans to casual spectators, the crowd was unified in admiration, drawn in by Shehu’s mental toughness and remarkable skill. Upon claiming the record, Shehu reflected:



“This achievement is proof that Nigeria can command global attention through entertainment and recreation. I’m deeply grateful to the organizers, Globus Bank, and all the sponsors who made this possible.”