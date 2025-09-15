Gunmen abduct Catholic priest in Kogi

By Boluwaji Obahopo, Lokoja

Rev. Fr. Wilfred Ezemba, the parish priest of St. Paul Parish, Agaliga-Efabo in Olamaboro Local Government Area of Kogi State, has been kidnapped.

The priest was reportedly abducted on Saturday in Imane, Olamaboro LGA, along with some yet-to-be-identified commuters on the Imane–Ogugu road.

The incident has thrown the Catholic community in the area into distress. A fellow priest, Fr. Michael, said: “Since his abduction three days ago, the kidnappers have not made contact. But we are confident that God will deliver him safely. We strongly believe in the power of prayers, and we trust he will regain his freedom.”

Security agencies, including the Kogi East Neighbourhood Watch, the police, and troops, are said to be combing surrounding forests in search of the abductors.

The abduction marks the second kidnapping incident in Olamaboro LGA within a week. On September 7, a legal practitioner, Barrister A.B. Shaibu, was reportedly abducted between Etieke and Okugoh. He was released last Thursday after his family secured his freedom.

When contacted, the spokesman of the Kogi State Police Command, SP Williams Aya, said the headquarters had not yet been formally briefed on Fr. Ezemba’s abduction.