Gov Bago urges herdsmen to embrace ranching

Gov. Bago

Gov. Umaru Bago of Niger has reiterated the need to sensitise the Fulani community to adopt cattle ranching for improved livestock management and to mitigate insecurity resulting from farmer-herder clashes.

The governor stated this during a courtesy visit by representatives of various Fulani groups, under the auspices of the Madako Foundation for conflict resolution and empowerment, on Thursday in Minna.

Bago described ranching as the best and most improved platform for livestock; hence, the need for the Fulani people to embrace it, as it will equally generate more income for them through value chain production.

He described them as hardworking people and acknowledged the efforts of the State Government in identifying those who engage in nefarious activities.

Bago cautioned those who invade people’s farms against such practice for peace to reign.

The governor, who urged them to enroll their children in schools, applauded the efforts of the CEO of the Madako Foundation for her initiative in creating avenues for Fulani children to return to school.

He called on educated Fulani sons and daughters to come to Niger to improve nomadic schools.

Dr Abubakar Umar-Girei, who represented the Lamido of Adamawa, commended the governor for his unending love and support for the Fulani people.

He said that Bago has vindicated and carried them along in the scheme of things, while also appreciating the governor for his support of the Foundation.

Umar-Girei said the Fulani race is proud to associate with the governor and ready to key into his progressive ideas.

He added that Fulani leaders would cooperate with the government of Niger to apprehend criminals and ensure peace in the state and beyond.

Earlier, Hauwa Ibrahim-Madako, the Chief Executive Officer of the Madako Foundation for Conflict Resolution and Empowerment, stated that the foundation was established to support families with children who have special needs.

She said that other areas are the enrollment of school dropouts, conflict resolution and empowerment, adding that over 2,000 children across the country are benefiting from the foundation.

Also speaking, Ibrahim Tukur El-Sudi, Chairman of the Taraba All Progressives Congress (APC), commended the governor for his support for the Fulani people.

In her remarks, Hajia Maimuna Mohammed, the Director-General of School Reforms, applauded the efforts of the Madako Foundation in encouraging children’s enrollment in schools.

She stated that the initiative complements the state government’s efforts by providing a model for constructing school buildings in Fulani settlements across the state.

Vanguard News