Knocks, kudos trail school’s cutting of student’s hair

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By Elizabeth Osayande & Ifunanya Ndigwe

A recent video featuring a parent expressing frustration over her daughter’s school policy requiring students to have their hair shaved has sparked debate regarding the boundaries of school disciplinary actions.

In the viral clip, an upset mother confronts school management after a teacher cut her daughter’s hair without her consent. She explained that the hair had been styled for an event and had been maintained for two weeks.

In the video, the mother argued that the school should have contacted her to remove the hairstyle at home rather than cutting her child’s hair at school.

The incident has led to divided opinions among the public. Many Nigerians side with the mother, claiming the school violated the child’s rights, while others defend the teachers, asserting that strict rules are necessary for maintaining discipline in Nigerian schools.

‘Parents are teaching children to disobey authority’

Supporting the school’s actions, Nigerian educational management consultant and school improvement strategist, Dr Dideolu Adekogbe, Lead Consultant at Flourish-Gate Global Consult, criticised parents for fostering indiscipline.

She emphasised that every formal school operates according to strict uniform codes that all students must adhere to. “I don’t understand why parents seem to embrace a lifestyle of disobedience and encourage their children to disrespect authority,” the educator stated. “A school is a formal institution governed by uniformity, which is why students have uniforms, standard shoes, socks, and approved hairstyles that align with the dress code. You cannot enter a school environment and create your own rules.”

Addressing the mother’s defence in the viral clip, she pointed out that two weeks is sufficient time to remove a non-compliant hairstyle. “The mother claimed that the hairstyle was already two weeks old,” she noted. “If it was for an event, once the event is over, it’s time to loosen it! The school was patient enough to provide her a two-week grace period, expecting her to take action. When the school eventually intervened, she turned to social media to cause trouble and insult the principal.”

She emphasised that moral education begins at home, not in the classroom. “The foundation for morals and values is established at home; schools only build on that foundation. If you don’t want your child to follow rules, then homeschooling is an option. However, as long as a child attends a public or private school, they must comply with its rules,” she added.

‘Cutting a child’s hair is culturally, spiritually insensitive’

Conversely, Mrs Ronke Posh Adeniyi, a Nigerian early childhood educator and parenting coach, condemned the school’s actions as an overreach of authority bordering on abuse. While she acknowledged the need for rules, she cautioned that teachers should never handle a child’s body, hair, or nails without permission.

“Schools need to have policies, but cutting a student’s hair or nails without consent is crossing the line,” she asserted.

“We live in a culturally and spiritually aware environment. When a school cuts a child’s hair without the parent’s consent, it raises concerns about the potential misuse of that hair.”

She contended that the mother was justified in recording the confrontation as evidence in the event the school denied the occurrence. “The school exceeded its authority,” the expert explained. “The proper administrative procedure is simple: communicate with the parents, informing them that the hairstyle violates school regulations and request that they address it at home. If parents fail to comply, the school should suspend the child until the hairstyle is corrected. Cutting a child’s hair on-site is entirely inappropriate.”

The way forward for schools, parents

As the debate continues to unfold on social media, education stakeholders agree that both school administrations and parents need to adjust their approaches to prevent conflicts.

Experts recommend that schools clearly outline all hair and grooming policies in official handbooks provided to parents upon admission. When rules are violated, management should enforce discipline through warnings, parental notifications, or temporary suspensions rather than resorting to physical actions like cutting hair or nails.

Simultaneously, parents are reminded that enrolling a child in a school implies agreeing to adhere to its codes of conduct. Imposing personal preferences in a school environment only teaches children to disrespect authority.