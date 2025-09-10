Foundation expands across Africa to drive inclusion on stuttering

The Stutter Awareness Foundation (SAF), Africa’s first youth-led organization dedicated to raising awareness and advancing support for people who stutter, has announced the launch of new chapters across Africa.

This milestone marks a significant step in transforming SAF’s vision into reality—building a Pan-African movement that ensures no voice is left behind.

For decades, stuttering has been largely absent from disability and education policy conversations across the continent. Unlike in countries such as the UK and US, where structured frameworks like the Individualized Education Plan (IEP) exist to provide early intervention, most African children who stutter grow up without diagnosis, therapy, or institutional support. SAF has worked to close this gap by not only creating awareness but also drafting a culturally adapted policy framework to guide African governments in addressing stuttering as a long-term priority.

The expansion into new chapters is especially groundbreaking: each chapter is led by stutterers themselves, empowered to use SAF’s resources to amplify marginalized voices in their own countries. This leadership model reflects the Foundation’s belief that those most affected must be at the forefront of advocacy and solutions.

“Our growth across Africa shows that the SAF model is scalable, inclusive, and rooted in community ownership,” said Victoria Chidinma Nwanne, Founder of SAF. “This is more than just expansion—it is the beginning of a Pan-African movement for dignity, inclusion, and sustainable policy change.”

With over 30,000 people reached online and 20,000 offline through campaigns in Nigeria alone, SAF’s expansion promises to multiply its impact continent-wide. By uniting voices across borders, the Foundation is not only breaking the silence around stuttering but also contributing to the global Sustainable Development Goals, particularly those on Quality Education (SDG 4), Reduced Inequalities (SDG 10), and Peace, Justice, and Strong Institutions (SDG 16).

The establishment of these new chapters is a clarion call: a reminder that stuttering is not just a speech challenge—it is a development issue, and Africa is ready to lead in creating lasting solutions.