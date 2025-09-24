Flinx realty dominates Yaba, Surulere property markets with tech processing methods

CEO Flinx Realty, Adigun Odubanku declaring one of the facilities open

By Nnaemeka Umunna

Flinx Realty, a leading real estate investment company, has established itself as a major player in the Yaba and Surulere property market.

With its innovative approach to investment-driven real estate projects, the company has attracted a loyal client base of investors seeking profitable and reliable opportunities.

Flinx Realty’s success can be attributed to its focus on quality developments, timely project delivery, and a strong operational presence in Yaba and Surulere. The company’s portfolio includes notable projects such as the Wells II Apartment in Surulere and the Buckingham Estate in Yaba.

Unlike conventional developers, Flinx Realty prioritizes investment-driven projects, making property investment accessible, profitable, and reliable. This approach has set a new standard in the real estate industry, addressing the long-standing challenge of late project delivery.

Flinx Realty was co-founded by Adigun Odubanku, Chief Executive Officer, and Bright Okereke, Chief Operating Officer. The company’s leadership team is committed to making property investment a viable option for Nigerians, with a mission to deliver exceptional returns on investment while exceeding client expectations. Flinx Realty’s dominance in the Yaba and Surulere property market is a testament to its innovative approach, commitment to quality, and strong leadership. As the company continues to grow and expand its portfolio, it is likely to remain a major player in the Nigerian real estate industry.