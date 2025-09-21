Fire incident not from UBA’s head office, Afriland clarifies

By Nnamdi Ojiego

Afriland Properties Plc has disclosed that the recent fire at its Towers on Broad Street, Lagos, did not emnate from the United Bank for Africa (UBA)’s head office as was initially reported.

According to the company, the fire started at about 1:20 p.m. in the building’s inverter room located in the basement stressing that the blaze spread rapidly due to thick black smoke and intense heat, making evacuation difficult despite established safety protocols.

“The smoke severely compromised visibility and restricted access to evacuation routes, forcing some occupants to jump from windows to escape,” said Chukwunonso Okafor, Head of Brand, Marketing and Corporate Communications at Afriland Properties.

He explained that contrary to reports suggesting a delay of more than three hours before emergency response, “on-site fire champions activated the fire protocol immediately, and the first responders arrived within 20 minutes.”

The company also defended the adequacy of its fire systems, stating that the building was fitted with smoke extractors, fire alarms, extinguishers, and emergency staircases on all floors.

It added that annual safety certifications were obtained from both the Federal and Lagos State Fire Services.

The company regretted that despite these measures, the incident claimed 10 lives, mostly from smoke inhalation, including staff of United Capital Plc and the Federal Inland Revenue Service, even as it promised support to the bereaved families and counselling for staff.

Okafor stressed that the building will remain closed for structural and regulatory reviews. “No staff will be asked to return until the premises have been fully certified safe,” he said.

He also confirmed that the property is insured and that regulators, independent safety experts, and insurers would guide recovery efforts.

Vanguard News