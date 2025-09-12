Ex-NNPC GMD Kyari opens up after EFCC quiz

Mele Kyari

ABUJA—Former Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Mele Kyari, on Wednesday broke his silence after facing questioning by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), over alleged financial improprieties during his tenure.

Kyari arrived at the EFCC headquarters in Jabi, Abuja, at about 2:15 p.m., where he was grilled by investigators over allegations bordering on conspiracy, abuse of office, and money laundering.

Speaking briefly to journalists as he left the premises, the former NNPCL boss declared:“I have done my part; the EFCC must do theirs. When each of us does our duty, without fear or favour, with honour, respect, and commitment, Nigeria moves forward.”

His interrogation comes amid an ongoing investigation into his financial dealings. The EFCC had earlier approached the Federal High Court in Abuja seeking an order to freeze some accounts linked to Kyari to enable it to complete its probe.

Justice Emeka Nwite, who presided over the case, in August ordered a temporary freeze on four Jaiz Bank accounts allegedly connected to Kyari. While the EFCC had requested a 60-day freeze, the court granted a 30-day order, with an option to renew if necessary.

In his ruling, Justice Nwite said:“I have listened to the counsel for the applicant and examined the affidavit evidence with the exhibits attached. I find this application meritorious and hereby grant it as prayed.

”The matter was adjourned to September 23 for a progress report on the investigation.

According to an affidavit filed by Amin Abdullahi, an EFCC investigator, the probe followed a petition dated April 24, submitted by a civil society group, Guardians of Democracy and Rule of Law, accusing Kyari of conspiracy, abuse of office, and money laundering.Kyari, who led the state-owned oil company through a major transition from NNPC to NNPCL, has yet to make detailed comments on the allegations, maintaining that the anti-graft agency should be allowed to carry out its work.

The EFCC has not disclosed whether charges will follow the questioning, but sources said the investigation is ongoing and the court’s interim freeze order could be extended if needed.

Kyari, appointed NNPC GMD in 2019 and later retained as head of NNPCL after its commercialisation, left office in July 2025.