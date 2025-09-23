Ethical reporting critical for sustainable devt — Prof Jimoh

By Victor Ahiuma-Young, Esther Onyegbula & Amarachi Ugwu

The Dean of the Faculty of Communication and Media Studies at Lagos State University, LASU, Professor Jide Jimoh, has emphasised that adherence to ethical standards in journalism is crucial to Nigeria’s sustainable development.

Speaking after a programme to mark the retirement and celebration in honour of renowned media scholar Professor Jimmy Kayode, the Dean said journalism ethics remain central to responsible reporting and national growth.

“As a professor, you are expected to be known for a specific area of scholarship,” the Dean explained. “For instance, I specialise in conflict-sensitive journalism, which focuses on how reporting can de-escalate conflict, support peace building and strengthen social stability. For Prof Jimmy, his major contribution has been in journalism ethics — examining how professional standards shape society and guide journalists in their work.”

He highlighted the importance of ethical considerations in newsrooms and on the field. “Journalists must ask themselves: What should I consider before reporting a story? How do I cover conflict without inflaming tensions? Should I accept gifts, and if so, which ones won’t compromise my professional judgment?” he said, noting that Dr. Jimmy’s research and publications have provided clear guidance on such issues.

According to Professor Jimoh, the scholarship and mentorship of experts like Professor Jimmy have helped reporters navigate dilemmas that often arise while gathering and presenting the news.

“Because of people like him, we have frameworks that ensure stories are accurate, balanced and socially responsible,” he said.

Beyond professional accomplishments, the Dean praised Jimmy’s humility and accessibility, saying “He doesn’t wear the airs of a professor. Despite an impressive career — spanning the Nigerian Institute of Journalism, the civil service and the private sector — he remains down-to-earth, treating people as equals rather than subordinates.”

He explained that ethical journalism is inseparable from national development.

“When journalists act responsibly, they foster transparency, peace and accountability, all of which are vital to progress. Ethical reporting is not just about the profession; it’s about building a society where truth and fairness enable growth,” he stated.