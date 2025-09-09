Diphtheria outbreak claims 10 lives in Niger State

By Wole Mosadomi, Minna

MINNA — Ten children have died following an outbreak of diphtheria disease in Agaie and Bida Local Government Areas of Niger State.

Our correspondent gathered that the affected children were taken to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Bida, where they later passed away. Additional fatalities have also been reported in some communities within the two local government areas since the outbreak began.

A resident of Bida, who pleaded anonymity, expressed concern over the rising toll and called for urgent intervention. “This is a matter of life and death, and we appeal to the state government to urgently provide drugs to Bida and Agaie general hospitals to curb the spread of the disease to other areas,” the resident said.

When contacted, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Tertiary Health Care, Dr. Mohammed Gana, confirmed the outbreak. He explained that the state government, in collaboration with health partners, is working to contain the situation and provide necessary medication.

“Yes, there is an outbreak of diphtheria in these local government areas and we are doing everything possible to put the spread under control. We are grateful to our partners for assisting with the provision of medicaments,” Dr. Gana said.

He added that the situation has now been brought under control.