Customs to tackle manufacturing bottlenecks with new One-Stop Platform

Customs officers

The Comptroller-General of Customs (CGC), Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, said that the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has developed a new one-stop trade platform aimed at fast-tracking clearance of goods.

Adeniyi said the “One-Stop-Shop” trade platform is aimed at simplifying manufacturers’ interactions with customs and other regulatory agencies.

According to him, the platform will drastically reduce bureaucracy, enabling businesses to process documentation, resolve bottlenecks, and clear goods faster, adding that, “this is how modern customs should operate”.

The NCS revealed this during an engagement with the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) in Lagos over the weekend, where both pledged to deepen collaboration to boost industrial growth, reduce operational costs, and strengthen Nigeria’s global trade competitiveness.

This comes as MAN renewed calls for a review of the 4 percent Free On Board (FOB) charge burdening local industries.

Adeniyi described the meeting as a “deliberate and constructive platform,” adding that it was designed to align fiscal responsibilities with the imperatives of industrial expansion.

“Manufacturing remains the backbone of any modern economy, and its success is directly tied to the nation’s prosperity. “Your voices as manufacturers matter. Your experiences help us to understand how customs procedures can either enable or constrain manufacturing excellence.

We must continue to build an ecosystem where customs is seen not as a stumbling block but as an enabler of growth,” he stated.

The customs boss assured manufacturers that the NCS was reviewing the Ministry of Finance’s directive on the suspension of the four percent Free On Board (FOB) charge.

“We understand the concerns around the four per cent FOB charge. I assure you it is receiving attention, and whatever decision is taken will be in the best interest of trade facilitation, industrial growth, and national revenue stability,” Adeniyi added.