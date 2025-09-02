C&S@100: Keep praying for Tinubu, CAN urges Christians

President Bola Tinubu

By Olayinka Ajayi

Lagos — The Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Lagos State chapter, and Bishop of the Methodist Church, Dr. Stephen Adegbite, has called on Christians nationwide to continue praying for President Bola Tinubu to lead the country successfully.

Adegbite made the appeal while addressing journalists as guest speaker at the Cherubim and Seraphim (C&S) Unification of Nigeria Centenary Anniversary lecture. He emphasized the importance of unity within the body of Christ and consistent prayers for national leaders.

“There’s an urgent need for the Church to be one. The nation is one, and President Bola Tinubu is doing a great job. The churches are doing well praying for him; they need to continue, and by the grace of God, the Church in Nigeria will keep moving forward,” Adegbite said.

He also congratulated the Supreme Head of the C&S Unification Church of Nigeria, Dr. Solomon Adegboyega Alao, noting that despite challenges over the years, the Church had remained resilient and continued to shape Christian practice in the country.

In his remarks, Dr. Alao described the C&S as “a work in progress,” stressing that efforts toward building a united Church are ongoing and that the C&S will continue to stand firm.