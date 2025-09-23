Confusion as CNA issues postponement notice hours after subordinates

By Henry Umoru, Abuja

Confusion has trailed the postponement of plenary sessions at the National Assembly after the Clerk to the National Assembly (CNA), Kamoru Ogunlana, on Tuesday, issued a statement announcing a shift in resumption—hours after similar notices had already been released by his subordinates.

Earlier, the Chief of Staff to the President of the Senate, Chinedu Akubueze, and the Clerk of the House of Representatives, Yahaya Danzaria, had separately informed lawmakers of the two-week postponement, moving the resumption date from Tuesday, September 23, to Tuesday, October 7, 2025.

In his own notice, titled “Reschedule of Resumption Date of Plenary Activities in the National Assembly,” Ogunlana said:

“I am directed by the presiding officers of both Chambers of the National Assembly of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to inform all members of the National Assembly and the general public that the resumption date of the National Assembly earlier scheduled for Tuesday, 23rd September 2025, is postponed to Tuesday, 7th October 2025. However, committee activities continue. All Distinguished Senators and Honourable Members are requested to take note of the new date and adjust their schedules accordingly. Any inconvenience caused by this rescheduling is deeply regretted.”

The Senate, which adjourned on July 24, 2025, for its annual holiday, had been expected to reconvene on Tuesday. But Akubueze, in a statement to senators earlier in the day, conveyed the shift without providing an official reason.

He wrote: “This is to respectfully inform Distinguished Senators that the resumption of plenary sitting of the Senate, earlier scheduled for Tuesday, 23rd September, 2025, has been shifted to Tuesday, 7th October, 2025. Any inconvenience this short notice may cause is deeply regretted. Distinguished Senators are kindly invited to note the postponement and adjust their schedules accordingly. Thank you for your kind understanding, and God bless.”

The delay in communicating the change and the unusual signing of the Senate’s notice by the Chief of Staff rather than the Clerk of the Senate raised questions within parliamentary circles.

It will be recalled that the National Assembly Service Commission only last week approved the appointment of Emmanuel Odo as Acting Clerk of the Senate. His appointment was ratified on Tuesday, September 16, 2025, during the 6th Commission’s 10th meeting.