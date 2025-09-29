Bishop orders closure of unapproved Catholic schools in Ebonyi

File photo

By Jeff Agbodo

Abakaliki — The Catholic Diocese of Abakaliki, Ebonyi State, has ordered the immediate closure of all unapproved Catholic schools operating under its authority.

In a statement issued on behalf of the Bishop, Most Rev. Peter Chukwu, the Director of Catholic Education, Rev. Fr. Edward Inyanwachi, directed school managers to shut down such schools without delay.

The Diocese stressed that no diocesan school is permitted to operate within church buildings or parish halls. Parents whose children are affected were advised to enroll them in nearby approved schools.

The directive also instructed school managers to ensure an orderly refund of fees already paid by parents and to formally disengage teachers employed in the affected schools.

Fr. Inyanwachi explained that the tough stance was necessary to comply with government regulations and to avoid embarrassment that could arise from enforcement actions against illegal schools.

“This is a wake-up call for us as we engage in the school apostolate. We must not bow to pressure from parents or guardians but rather follow due process for establishing schools with adequate funding and proper planning,” the statement read.

The Education Department further directed that all documents and financial records relating to the affected schools be submitted to the diocesan Education Office. Additionally, all funds belonging to the closed schools are to be deposited in Umunnachi Microfinance Bank, with statements of account attached to the submitted documents.

The Diocese emphasized that strict compliance with the directive is mandatory.