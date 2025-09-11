Benue Assembly reamends law renaming state university

Benue State House of Assembly.

The Benue State House of Assembly amended the law that renamed Benue State University, Makurdi, as Rev. Fr Moses Orshio Adasu University, Makurdi.

With the reamendment, the university would now be known as Father Adasu University, Makurdi, instead of Rev. Fr Moses Orshio Adasu University, Makurdi.

The latest amendment followed the debate on the report of the House Standing Committee on Higher Education during plenary in Makurdi on Thursday.

In a lead debate, the Majority Leader, Mr. Saater Tiseer (APC/Mbagwa), said that the name “Rev. Fr. Moses Orshio Adasu University, Makurdi” was too long.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the university’s initial name was Benue State University (BSU), Makurdi, before it was changed to Rev. Fr. Moses Orshio Adasu University, Makurdi, in December 2024.

The House also passed the bills for laws to amend the College of Education, Katsina-Ala, and the College of Education, Oju, to become degree-awarding institutions

The Speaker, Mr Alfred Emberga, who presided over the sitting, called on the Clerk of the House, Dr Bem Mela, to read the bills the third time.

Emberga thereafter said that, having been read for the third time, they were passed.

Vanguard News