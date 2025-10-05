Breaking: Imisi wins BBNaija season 10

Imisi has emerged winner of BBNaija Season 10, walking away with N150million grand prize after an electrifying finale on Sunday night.

The BBNaija season 10, which began with 29 housemates, ended in spectacular fashion as Imisi triumphed over Dede, who finished as runner-up.

The live finale, hosted by Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, was filled with suspense, cheers, and emotional moments as the final announcement was made.

Fans inside the studio and across the country erupted in celebration the moment Ebuka declared Imisi the winner, with social media instantly flooded with congratulatory messages and trending hashtags in her honour.

Earlier in the night, seven housemates — Kaybobo, Isabella, Mensan, Jason Jae, Sultana, Kola and Koyin — were evicted, paving the way for the final showdown between Imisi and Dede.

With her victory, Imisi joins the elite list of Big Brother Naija winners, suceeding KellyRae who was the winner of the season 9 No Loose Guard show.

Vanguard News