Attempt Murder: Two suspects arrested over attack on singer Lil Kesh

By Bashir Bello

KANO — No fewer than two key suspects have been arrested by operatives of Kano police in connection with attack on Nigerian singer, Keshinro Ololade, popularly known as Lil Kesh.

The suspects, identified as Mathew Adewole and Mukhtar Muhammad, were said to have inflicted severe cut on the singer’s neck in an attempt to murder him in his Lagos residence.

The Command’s spokesperson, SP Abdullahi Haruna said the suspects were arrested at Na’ibawa Quarters, Kano following intelligence gathering.

SP Haruna said upon arrest, the suspect, Mathew Adewole confessed to attacking Lil-Kesh, forcing him and transferring N2,120,000 from his account via his mobile phone, to Mukhtar Muhammad’s account.

According to him, “The Kano State Police Command has achieved a significant breakthrough in a recent case of armed robbery and attempted murder, thanks to its robust intelligence and community collaboration.

“On September 11, 2025, the Command’s Tactical Operatives while acting on intelligence arrested two suspects in connection with the case, at Na’ibawa Quarters, Kano namely: Mathew Adewole ‘m’ (25) of Naibawa Quarters, Kano, and Mukhtar Muhammad ‘m’ (31) of Unguwa Uku Quarters, Kano.

“Mathew Adewole confessed to attacking Lil-Kesh, a resident of Bera Estate, Chevron, Lagos State, on August 19, 2025, causing serious injuries, including a deep cut on the victim’s neck, in a bid to commit armed robbery and murder. The suspect forced the victim and transferred N2,120,000 from his account via his mobile phone, to Mukhtar Muhammad’s account.

“In line with the directives of IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, the Command has been working tirelessly to enhance its intelligence capabilities, leveraging community policing and strategic partnerships to stay ahead of criminal elements.

“The suspects have been handed over to the Lagos State Police Command for further investigation and prosecution.

“The Kano State Commissioner of Police, CP Ibrahim Adamu Bakori, commends the operatives for their diligence, the public for their cooperation, and assures continued efforts to ensure safety and security,” he said.

The Command’s imagemaker, SP Haruna however, reiterated the command’s commitment to maintaining law and public order in the state, while working closely with other security agencies and stakeholders to ensure a coordinated approach to combating crime.

The rapper, Lil Kesh was said to have been attacked about a month ago.