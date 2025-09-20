Ace honours 20 top realtors

Ace Real Estate has shined the spotlight on 20 of its finest realtors “whose remarkable contributions have not only propelled our growth but have also made property ownership more accessible for countless families and investors.”

In a statement for commendation, the firm noted that real estate is more than transactions; but also about helping people secure their future, creating opportunities for wealth, and ensuring that dreams of land and home ownership are brought to life.

“These realtors have carried that responsibility with distinction, bridging the gap between aspiration and reality for our clients,” the firm said.

The celebrated realtors are Omolola Omisade, Anibe Israel Atuluku, Odujinrin Oluwatosin Sharon, Adekemi Ashaolu, and Vision Maeba Goteh, “who have consistently raised the bar in professionalism and client service.”

“We also commend the drive of Kaothar Olaniyan, Ogechi Vivian, Abisola Olatayo, and Akinade Adetunji Samuel, each of whom has demonstrated unwavering dedication in guiding clients toward smart, secure investments.

“This roll of honour equally recognizes the innovation and persistence of Olanshile Davids, Delite Onomor, and Anerobi Kelma Chisom.

“Their impact has been felt not only in sales but also in the trust they continue to build with every interaction. Alongside them, Femi Asoberedowo and Badrudeen Olawunmi have proven that excellence in real estate is about going beyond the deal — it is about service with integrity.

“Completing this distinguished list are Emmanuel Jaja, Emmanuel Success Ogooluwa, Oni Jacob Sunday, and Onyetugo Chizaram Ahaji, whose results-driven approach continues to inspire.

“Finally, we salute Marvellous Chikezie and Rita David Kamkuk, whose resilience and passion stand as a beacon for what is possible when talent meets dedication.

“Together, these 20 exceptional individuals embody the values we hold dear at Ace Real Estate: integrity, commitment, and the pursuit of excellence. They have helped write our story of growth and success, while also shaping communities by making land and property ownership easier, more reliable, and more rewarding.

“As we celebrate them today, we also reaffirm our commitment to building opportunities, creating value, and making home ownership a reality for more people. To our top realtors—we say thank you. Your work is not just business; it is impact, legacy, and progress.”