8 locations in Lagos where apartment rents are cheapest

Are you searching for an apartment in Lagos to rent in a convenient location? You’re not alone. With the majority of the city’s population living in rented accommodations and many spending a large portion of their income on housing, finding affordable apartments has become a major concern.

The rising demand for housing has made it increasingly difficult to secure comfortable yet budget-friendly homes. While this has opened up investment opportunities in the property market, it has also given rise to rental scams that leave many unsuspecting seekers financially stranded.

Despite these challenges, research shows that some neighborhoods in Lagos still provide relatively affordable housing options. As Nigeria’s commercial hub and one of Africa’s fastest-growing cities, Lagos offers a wide variety of choices for renters.

Here are 8 locations in Lagos where you can find some of the most affordable apartments in Lagos.

1. Agege

Agege is one of the most budget-friendly areas to rent an apartment in Lagos. It offers a mix of older buildings and modern apartments, with good transport connections, including easy access to the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway. For cost-conscious renters, it is a practical option, though challenges such as area boys, drug-related activities, and unpleasant odors from the Oko-Oba abattoir remain issues to consider.

2. Ikorodu

Situated on the outskirts of Lagos, Ikorodu provides cheaper rental options compared to central locations. The area is accessible by both road and water transport, making commuting feasible. It appeals to singles, families, and small businesses. However, heavy traffic congestion and security concerns are common drawbacks.

3. Ojo

Ojo is known for its relatively serene environment and accessibility to both Lagos Island and the mainland. Home to Lagos State University (LASU) and major landmarks such as the Trade Fair Complex, the area attracts students, business people, and families. Its multiple bus services and ferry terminals make transportation more convenient.

4. Egbeda

Egbeda, located in Alimosho Local Government Area, is a fast-developing neighborhood with affordable housing options. Its proximity to the Ikeja business district and LASU makes it attractive for young professionals and students. With supermarkets, hospitals, and a solid road network, Egbeda continues to gain popularity among families.

5. Alagbado

Alagbado, within Ifako-Ijaiye Local Government Area, is another cost-friendly option for renters. The area is suitable for both singles and families, with public transport and road connections that make commuting across Lagos easier.

6. Ikotun/Igando

These adjoining neighborhoods are known for their relatively inexpensive apartments, ranging from mini flats to larger family units. Their closeness to LASU and Alimosho General Hospital adds to their appeal. The main challenges are distance from central Lagos and poor road conditions, especially during the rainy season.

7. Badagry

Farther from Lagos Island, Badagry combines historical significance with affordability. It is an attractive choice for budget renters seeking lower housing costs. However, living here often means trading convenience and shorter commutes for more economical rents.

8. Mushin

Mushin is notorious for its insecurity but remains one of the most affordable places to rent in Lagos. Its central location and access to markets make it appealing to cost-driven renters who are willing to balance affordability with safety concerns.

