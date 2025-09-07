7 countries where it’s cheapest to buy the new iPhone 17

If you’re planning to buy the all-new iPhone 17, you might want to compare global prices across countries before hitting the “buy” button.

Apple’s latest flagship is more expensive in some countries than others, and smart buyers can save a lot just by purchasing abroad.

Here’s a breakdown of countries where the iPhone 17 (256GB base model) is cheapest — and where it will burn the biggest hole in your wallet:

1. United States

Price: $799

If you can buy from the U.S., you’ll get the lowest price globally. But keep in mind that the U.S. models are eSIM-only, which might be an issue if you still rely on physical SIM cards.

2. Canada

Price: CAD 1,129

Canada offers a near-U.S. price without the eSIM restriction, making it a great choice if you want flexibility.

3. UAE

Price: AED 3,099

Popular with Indian buyers, Dubai and Abu Dhabi remain excellent destinations for affordable Apple products, thanks to lower local taxes.

4. China

Price: CNY 5,999

China’s price is surprisingly competitive and cheaper than India’s, though not as low as the U.S. or Canada.

5. Japan – Worth the Trip

Price: JPY 129,800

Japan is slightly more expensive than the UAE but still significantly cheaper than buying in India.

6. Australia – Almost at Par With India

Price: AUD 1,399



Buying in Australia won’t save you much compared to India, but you might get lucky with tax refunds under the Tourist Refund Scheme.

7. United Kingdom – Most Expensive

Price: GBP 949

The U.K. tops this list as the costliest country for the iPhone 17.

