7 countries where it’s cheapest to buy the new iPhone 17

If you’re planning to buy the all-new iPhone 17, you might want to compare global prices across countries before hitting the “buy” button.
Apple’s latest flagship is more expensive in some countries than others, and smart buyers can save a lot just by purchasing abroad.
Here’s a breakdown of countries where the iPhone 17 (256GB base model) is cheapest — and where it will burn the biggest hole in your wallet:
1. United States
Price: $799
If you can buy from the U.S., you’ll get the lowest price globally. But keep in mind that the U.S. models are eSIM-only, which might be an issue if you still rely on physical SIM cards.
2. Canada
Price: CAD 1,129
Canada offers a near-U.S. price without the eSIM restriction, making it a great choice if you want flexibility.
3. UAE
Price: AED 3,099
Popular with Indian buyers, Dubai and Abu Dhabi remain excellent destinations for affordable Apple products, thanks to lower local taxes.
4. China
Price: CNY 5,999
China’s price is surprisingly competitive and cheaper than India’s, though not as low as the U.S. or Canada.
5. Japan – Worth the Trip
Price: JPY 129,800
Japan is slightly more expensive than the UAE but still significantly cheaper than buying in India.
6. Australia – Almost at Par With India
Price: AUD 1,399
Buying in Australia won’t save you much compared to India, but you might get lucky with tax refunds under the Tourist Refund Scheme.
7. United Kingdom – Most Expensive
Price: GBP 949
The U.K. tops this list as the costliest country for the iPhone 17.
Disclaimer
