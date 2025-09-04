4 ways the iPhone 17 might compete with Samsung’s Galaxy S25

Apple has confirmed that its annual September event will hold on September 9, where the tech giant is expected to unveil the iPhone 17 lineup.

While the Pro models may see a redesign and the new “Air” is set to replace the Plus, attention is already on how the iPhone 17 will measure up against its biggest rival, the Samsung Galaxy S25.

Samsung’s latest Galaxy S25 is already positioned as a powerhouse, boasting features that surpass the iPhone 16.

For Apple to stay competitive, the iPhone 17 will need to close the gap. Here are four areas where the two flagship devices differ.

1. Display Refresh Rate

Samsung has long led the way with smoother screens, and the Galaxy S25 continues this tradition with its 120Hz OLED display. Apple, meanwhile, still limits its 120Hz ProMotion feature to the Pro models, leaving the standard iPhone 16 stuck at 60Hz. Unless the iPhone 17 adopts a 120Hz panel, it risks appearing outdated compared to Samsung’s flagship.

2. Camera Setup

One major difference lies in photography. Since 2019, Samsung has consistently equipped its Galaxy S series with a telephoto camera, giving users optical zoom capabilities. Apple reserves this for its Pro models, leaving the standard iPhones behind. Bringing a telephoto lens to the iPhone 17 could finally put Apple on par with the Galaxy S25 in this category.

3. RAM and Multitasking

The Galaxy S25 comes with 12GB of RAM, while the iPhone 16 offers 8GB. Though Apple’s software optimization helps it maximize performance, more RAM would boost multitasking, background processes, and AI-powered features. With Samsung’s device deeply integrated with Gemini and Bixby, Apple’s iPhone 17 will need extra headroom to support “Apple Intelligence” and bridge the gap.

4. Processing Power

Under the hood, Samsung’s Galaxy S25 is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy, currently the fastest mobile chipset on the market. The iPhone 16 runs on the A18, a strong performer but not at the same level. Apple is expected to introduce the A19 in the iPhone 17, and if it delivers another significant leap in CPU and GPU performance, it could bring Apple back into close competition.

Vanguard News