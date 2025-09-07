7 countries smaller than a city

Vatican City

By Ochereome Ikenna

When we think of countries, we usually think of size. But surprisingly, not all nations are vast. In fact, many are incredibly small — so small that people are often shocked at their size.

Here are seven countries that are literally smaller than a city, along with some fun facts to put their scale into perspective.

1. Vatican City

Vatican City is the world’s smallest country at just 0.49 km² with about 800 residents, but only around 400 are citizens, making it the least populated country in the world. Surrounded by Rome, it is ruled by the Pope and famous for cultural landmarks like St. Peter’s Basilica, the Sistine Chapel, and the Vatican Museums. You can walk across the entire country in just 15–20 minutes.

2. Monaco

The second smallest country in the world, Monaco, has an area of approximately 2.02 km² (0.78 square miles). Smaller than New York’s Central Park yet home to over 38,000 people, it is one of the most densely populated places on Earth. Monaco is famous for its luxury lifestyle, casinos, the Formula 1 Grand Prix, and its tax-free status.

3. Nauru

Nauru, the world’s third-smallest country at just 21 km², is a tiny Pacific island with around 12,000 residents. Once made rich by phosphate mining, it is so small you could drive around its entire coastline in under an hour. Interestingly, it has no rivers, protected parks, or World Heritage sites.

4. Tuvalu

The fourth smallest country in the world, Tuvalu, covers only 26 km² with about 11,000 residents. This Polynesian island nation in the Pacific Ocean is made up of nine dispersed islands. Tuvalu is one of the least-visited countries in the world and is so low-lying that it faces a serious risk of disappearing due to rising sea levels.

5. San Marino

The fifth smallest country in the world by land area, San Marino is a microstate located in Southern Europe, surrounded by Italy. Covering just 61 km² with around 34,000 people, it is the world’s oldest surviving republic, founded in 301 AD. Smaller than Brooklyn, it is famous for its medieval castles and long-standing independence.

6. Liechtenstein

The sixth smallest country in the world by land area, Liechtenstein is a 160 km² alpine microstate with about 40,000 residents. Located between Switzerland and Austria, it is one of the world’s only doubly landlocked countries and is known for its mountains, castles, and wealthy financial sector.

7. Marshall Islands

The seventh smallest country in the world by land area, the Marshall Islands has just 181 km² of land spread across more than 1,100 islands and atolls. Home to about 42,000 people, it is known for its natural beauty, rich marine life, tourism, and a history tied to nuclear testing during the mid-20th century.