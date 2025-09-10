10 best countries to work abroad in 2025 and why

Canadian flag

By Adewale Adesewa

Professionals seeking international opportunities in 2025 are gravitating toward countries that combine high salaries, expat-friendly policies, strong public services, and healthy work-life balance. Leading the pack are Australia, Finland, Ireland, Canada, the Netherlands, Norway, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, and New Zealand, according to global rankings on expat destinations.

Australia

Australia tops the list with its blend of excellent salaries and lifestyle appeal. Expat workers earn and demand in fields like healthcare, engineering, and mining remains strong. The country’s universal healthcare system, cultural diversity, and a 38-hour work week make it attractive. However, Sydney and Melbourne’s high costs of living can eat into wages, though public benefits and high pay often offset this.

Finland

Finland comes second, combining an average expat salary with some of the world’s most family-friendly policies. Workers enjoy generous leave, strong job security, and booming opportunities in gaming, clean energy, and research. Finland also ranks as one of the safest and happiest countries globally. The challenge lies in its long, dark winters, though work-life balance is among the best in Europe.

Ireland

Ireland secures third place, paying expats. It has become a European hub for tech, pharmaceuticals, and financial services, attracting giants like Google, Pfizer, and Citi. Workers benefit from a friendly, English-speaking culture and dynamic career opportunities. Still, Dublin faces housing shortages, making accommodation costly for newcomers.

Canada

Canada holds the fourth spot, offering average salaries in thriving industries like IT, healthcare, and engineering. Known for its inclusive immigration system, Canada makes it easier for skilled workers to gain permanent residency through Express Entry and provincial programmes. Its strong healthcare and education systems add to its appeal, though winters are notoriously harsh and housing costs are rising in cities like Toronto and Vancouver.

Netherlands

The Netherlands ranks fifth, paying expats and providing one of Europe’s most international work environments. English is widely spoken, and perks like the “30% ruling” reduce taxes for skilled foreign professionals. The country excels in fintech, logistics, and design. However, limited housing in Amsterdam and Rotterdam makes competition tough for new arrivals.

Norway

Norway comes sixth and offers the highest average expat salary on this list. It is globally recognised for equality, environmental policies, and its oil and clean energy sectors. Expats benefit from generous parental leave, universal healthcare, and a healthy work-life balance. The trade-off is a very high cost of living and steep taxes, though these fund world-class public services.

Germany

Germany, ranked seventh, is Europe’s economic powerhouse. With average expat salaries, it provides robust opportunities in engineering, IT, automotive, and renewables. Strong public healthcare, education, and worker protections make it attractive. However, navigating German bureaucracy can be challenging, and learning the language is vital for integration outside major cities.

Germany flag

Austria

Austria takes the eighth spot, combining an average salary with cultural richness. Vienna frequently tops global “most liveable cities” lists due to its green spaces, efficient transport, and rich arts scene. Expats benefit from strong healthcare and regulated working hours, though German language skills are often needed for career growth.

Switzerland

Switzerland ranks ninth but leads in salaries, with expats, the highest globally. Its finance, pharmaceuticals, and research sectors are globally dominant, and cities like Zurich and Geneva are among the safest in the world. The flip side is its high cost of living housing, health insurance and daily expenses are among the most expensive anywhere.

New Zealand

New Zealand rounds out the top 10, offering salaries and a unique lifestyle advantage. Known for safety, outdoor living, and beautiful landscapes, it provides a laid-back yet professional environment. Expats benefit from public healthcare and a strong sense of community. The downside is geographic isolation, which limits job diversity compared to larger economies.

In conclusion, these 10 countries represent the best destinations for professionals weighing relocation in 2025. Each country balances strong earnings with varying lifestyle trade-offs whether it’s Australia’s sun, Norway’s equity, Switzerland’s high pay, or New Zealand’s serenity; workers worldwide have multiple options to match career goals with life aspirations.