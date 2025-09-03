32 years after: NINLAN seeks take-off grant 

•Prof Ogbonna Onuoha

By Ugochukwu Alaribe, UMUAHIA

The National Institute for Nigerian Languages, NINLAN, Abia State, has cried to President Bola Tinubu to release the take off grant to enable the institute to pursue the development of infrastructure.

NINLAN was established in 1993 as a centre for training and development of Nigerian Languages.

Briefing journalists at the 7th matriculation ceremony of the institute, Executive Director, NINLAN, Prof Ogbonna Onuoha, lamented that the institute is yet to be given a take -off grant 32 years after it was established as a degree awarding institute in Nigeria.

He stated that the expansive 209.5 hectares unfenced campus of the institute has exposed it to security concerns which needs to be addressed without further delay.

The Executive Director tasked the federal government through the Ministry of Education to permit the institute to award degree in line with the Act setting it up.

Onuoha also urged state governors and other stakeholders to seize the opportunity offered by the institute to develop the indigenous languages spoken in their states through granting scholarships to their citizens.

He said;”We have a 209.5 hectares of land. It’s surprising that since NINLAN was established,we have not received any take off grant as an institution. If we have received take off grant,you would have seen massive structures sprawling all over the place. You may think we are toddlers trying to learn how to work, but we are 32 years old. We are already adults.

“We are pleading with the President to release our take off grant to enable us develop the vast land of the institute.

“We are affiliated to the Nnamdi Azikiwe University,Awka,but we have a law mandating us to run certificate, diploma and degree programmes. Some people said they are not aware of the law that permits us to run degree programmes. Now that they have known,we have sent out cries for help to stakeholders to begin to patronize to enable us execute the mandate of training and developing Nigerian Languages at all levels.’’