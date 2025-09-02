2Baba at 50: What couldn’t destroy the legendary singer

By Benjamin Njoku

Nigerian music sensation Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Baba, marked a major milestone on Thursday as he celebrated his 50th birthday. The legendary singer, known for his evergreen hit track “African Queen,” has been making waves in the music industry for over two decades.

A legendary career

2Baba’s journey to stardom began in the late 1990s as a member of the iconic music group Plantashun Boiz, alongside Blackface and Faze. The group’s albums “Body and Soul” (2000) and “Sold Out” (2003) were massive hits, paving the way for 2Baba’s successful solo career. His debut solo album “Face 2 Face” (2004) featured the global hit “African Queen,” a song that garnered international acclaim and was featured in the Hollywood film “Phat Girlz.” He remains one of the greatest artists of this generation, whose contributions to the Nigerian music scene have earned him legendary status. Despite the odds, 2Baba has remained indestructible. The women in his life could not tamper with his talent, as his music has continued to stand the test of time even as he keeps reinventing the wheel and strength of his creativity.

Celebratory messages

Fans and colleagues alike took to social media to celebrate 2Baba’s life and career. Veteran actor RMD described him as “my star boy” and thanked him for blessing fans with good music. Other notable figures, including legendary musician 9ice and his former manager Efe, also sent birthday messages to the “African Queen” singer.

Unveils new management and future plans

In a statement signed by Mary Ebubedike Esq., Head of Legal & Communications at A Guy Entertainment, 2Baba announced the unveiling of his new management team. The team will manage the full spectrum of his career, including music releases, brand partnerships, global engagements, and creative collaborations. 2Baba expressed excitement about this new chapter, stating, “I’m excited about this new chapter. Change is a necessary part of growth, and I believe this team understands my vision, my legacy, and where we’re headed next..

“We are pleased to officially announce a major new chapter in the legendary career of Nigerian music icon, Innocent Ujah Idibia, known and loved around the world as 2Baba.This exciting transition comes with the unveiling of a new management team, carefully assembled to reinvent and amplify every facet of 2BABA’S brand. This move reflects a renewed focus not only on his rich musical legacy, but also on the limitless potential that lies ahead in today’s evolving African entertainment landscape.”