18.3m out of school: NAS demands more funding, digital inclusion, accountability in education

— Launches Back-to-School Advocacy

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — The National Association of Seadogs (NAS), also known as the Pyrates Confraternity, has declared Nigeria’s literacy crisis a “national emergency,” calling for urgent reforms to rescue millions of out-of-school children.

The group announced a month-long Back-to-School Advocacy and Humanitarian Campaign to run from September 8 to October 8, 2025.

Speaking at the launch, NAS Cap’n Dr. Joseph Oteri noted that despite being Africa’s largest economy, Nigeria leads the world in the number of out-of-school children. Citing UNICEF and UNESCO data, he said over 18.3 million Nigerian children and adolescents are currently out of school, making up one in every five out-of-school children globally.

“This crisis severely hampers Nigeria’s progress toward the Sustainable Development Goals, especially in education, poverty reduction, gender equality, and reducing inequalities,” Oteri said.

He also warned of the growing digital divide, stressing that “literacy in the 21st century must be comprehensive, inclusive, and digitally empowered.” Without urgent action, he said, Nigeria risks raising “a generation of digitally illiterate citizens in a world driven by knowledge and innovation.”

To tackle the challenge, NAS unveiled a six-point rescue plan: Increased public investment: allocate at least 20% of national and state budgets to education.

Policy enforcement: ensure free, compulsory, and quality basic education through strict implementation of UBE policies. Digital inclusion: expand broadband access and establish community ICT hubs.

Social protection: strengthen school feeding, scholarships, and other incentives.

Partnerships: foster collaboration with NGOs, civil society, and the private sector.

Accountability: enforce transparency and anti-corruption safeguards so education funds reach classrooms.

“Every child left uneducated today becomes a burden on society tomorrow. The cost of inaction is dire,” Oteri warned.

He concluded with a call for collective action: “Literacy is not just the ability to read and write; it is the gateway to economic participation, resilience against crime, and empowerment for citizenship. Together, we can bridge the gap and secure a brighter future for every Nigerian child.”