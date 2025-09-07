Full List: Countries most and least likely to get US visa for 2026 World Cup

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is set to make history as the first edition hosted across three countries—United States, Mexico, and Canada, with countries around the world already considering how easy or difficult it will be for their fans to secure a US visa in time for the tournament.
The U.S. will stage the bulk of the action, hosting 78 of the 104 matches, including the final, in major cities such as New York, Los Angeles, Miami, and Seattle.
With millions of fans worldwide preparing to travel for the tournament next June, one big question stands out: Can I get a U.S. tourist visa in time?
The U.S. Department of State recently released updated visa wait time data, showing which countries are most likely—and least likely—to secure a B1/B2 tourist visa before the opening match on June 11, 2026.
Adding to the challenge, a new policy takes effect on August 20, 2025, requiring B1/B2 travelers from Malawi and Zambia to pay a visa bond of up to $15,000 under a pilot program.
What Visa Do Fans Need?
Spectators traveling to the U.S. for the World Cup will generally need a B1/B2 visa, the standard U.S. visitor visa for tourism and short-term travel. This visa allows stays of up to six months, covering trips to matches, tourism, and visits to family or friends.
However, citizens of 42 Visa Waiver Program (VWP) countries—including most of Western Europe, Japan, South Korea, and Australia—can visit the U.S. for up to 90 days without a visa, provided they apply through the Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA).
Countries Most Likely to Get a Visa in Time
Based on current wait times as of August 2025, fans from the following countries are more likely to secure a visa before the tournament if they apply early:
- Algeria – 4.5 months
- Argentina – < 3 months
- Brazil – < 3 months
- Cameroon – < 3 months
- China – < 3 months
- Ecuador (Guayaquil) – 7.5 months
- Egypt – < 3 months
- El Salvador – < 3 months
- Iraq – < 3 months
- Jamaica – < 3 months
- Jordan – < 3 months
- Mali – < 3 months
- Mexico (Mexicali) – < 3 months
- Mexico (Nogales) – < 3 months
- Mexico (Nuevo Laredo) – < 3 months
- Morocco – 6 months
- Oman – < 3 months
- Panama – < 3 months
- Paraguay – < 3 months
- Saudi Arabia – < 3 months
- Senegal – < 3 months
- Serbia – < 3 months
- Trinidad and Tobago – < 3 months
- Tunisia – < 3 months
- United Arab Emirates – < 3 months
- Uruguay – < 3 months
- Uzbekistan – < 3 months
Countries Least Likely to Get a Visa in Time
Fans in the following countries face some of the longest visa wait times, making it harder to secure approval before kickoff:
- Ecuador (Quito) – 9 months
- Ghana – 9.5 months
- Mexico (Matamoros) – 8.5 months
- Mexico (Mexico City) – 8.5 months
- Mexico (Monterrey) – 10 months
- Nigeria (Abuja) – 9.5 months
- Peru – 8 months
Disclaimer
Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.