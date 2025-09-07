Full List: Countries most and least likely to get US visa for 2026 World Cup

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is set to make history as the first edition hosted across three countries—United States, Mexico, and Canada, with countries around the world already considering how easy or difficult it will be for their fans to secure a US visa in time for the tournament.

The U.S. will stage the bulk of the action, hosting 78 of the 104 matches, including the final, in major cities such as New York, Los Angeles, Miami, and Seattle.

With millions of fans worldwide preparing to travel for the tournament next June, one big question stands out: Can I get a U.S. tourist visa in time?

The U.S. Department of State recently released updated visa wait time data, showing which countries are most likely—and least likely—to secure a B1/B2 tourist visa before the opening match on June 11, 2026.

Adding to the challenge, a new policy takes effect on August 20, 2025, requiring B1/B2 travelers from Malawi and Zambia to pay a visa bond of up to $15,000 under a pilot program.

What Visa Do Fans Need?

Spectators traveling to the U.S. for the World Cup will generally need a B1/B2 visa, the standard U.S. visitor visa for tourism and short-term travel. This visa allows stays of up to six months, covering trips to matches, tourism, and visits to family or friends.

However, citizens of 42 Visa Waiver Program (VWP) countries—including most of Western Europe, Japan, South Korea, and Australia—can visit the U.S. for up to 90 days without a visa, provided they apply through the Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA).

Countries Most Likely to Get a Visa in Time

Based on current wait times as of August 2025, fans from the following countries are more likely to secure a visa before the tournament if they apply early:

Algeria – 4.5 months

Argentina – < 3 months

Brazil – < 3 months

Cameroon – < 3 months

China – < 3 months

Ecuador (Guayaquil) – 7.5 months

Egypt – < 3 months

El Salvador – < 3 months

Iraq – < 3 months

Jamaica – < 3 months

Jordan – < 3 months

Mali – < 3 months

Mexico (Mexicali) – < 3 months

Mexico (Nogales) – < 3 months

Mexico (Nuevo Laredo) – < 3 months

Morocco – 6 months

Oman – < 3 months

Panama – < 3 months

Paraguay – < 3 months

Saudi Arabia – < 3 months

Senegal – < 3 months

Serbia – < 3 months

Trinidad and Tobago – < 3 months

Tunisia – < 3 months

United Arab Emirates – < 3 months

Uruguay – < 3 months

Uzbekistan – < 3 months

Countries Least Likely to Get a Visa in Time

Fans in the following countries face some of the longest visa wait times, making it harder to secure approval before kickoff:

Ecuador (Quito) – 9 months

Ghana – 9.5 months

Mexico (Matamoros) – 8.5 months

Mexico (Mexico City) – 8.5 months

Mexico (Monterrey) – 10 months

Nigeria (Abuja) – 9.5 months

Peru – 8 months

