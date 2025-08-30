Yetty Couture Shines at Africa Fashion Week London

By Idowu Bankole

Our beautiful journey began not on the runway, but in a small room scattered with sketches, fabrics, and a dream too bold to ignore. From the very beginning, we set out to create more than clothing — we wanted to craft confidence, celebrate individuality, and transform everyday moments into style statements.

Born from the creative spirit of a young girl in Ibadan, a native of Iwo in Osun State, who sketched designs when catalogues fell short, Yetty Couture has grown from humble beginnings in small ghetto shops into a thriving fashion brand.

For us, fashion became more than an art — it was a lifeline. A way to survive, to support, and to inspire, even in the face of hardship.

Rooted in rich Yoruba heritage and infused with global elegance, Yetty Couture designs span from timeless cultural pieces to sophisticated modern wear. Our signature thread-shaped logo symbolizes resilience, connection, and growth — the very essence of our journey.

At Yetty Couture, we create for women who recognize true value — those who see fashion not merely as clothing, but as a statement of strength, beauty, and purpose.