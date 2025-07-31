World Hepatitis Day: Ogun targets 200,000 for free screening by 2026

y James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Ogun State government has disclosed plans to conduct free hepatitis screening for no fewer than 200,000 residents of the state by end of 2026.

It added that it will provide subsidised treatment to those found living with the viral infection, which is said to be killing one person every 30 seconds, according to the World Health Organisation’s report.

The State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Tomi Coker, who disclosed this at a press briefing to commemorate this year’s World Hepatitis Day, held at the State Ministry of Health in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital, stressed that priorities will be given to youths due to risky behavior, pregnant women due to their vulnerability, and healthcare workers due to the occupational hazard.

Coker explained that, “hepatitis is an inflammation of the liver caused by chemicals, bacteria, or viruses and can be spread through sexual contact, from mother to child during childbirth, and the use of contaminated sharp objects.

“There are five main types of hepatitis viruses – A, B, C, D, and E. Of these, Hepatitis B and Hepatitis C are the most dangerous, due to their severe consequences and widespread transmission.

“Unfortunately, up to 50% of people infected with Hepatitis B or C show no symptoms, making early detection difficult. For those who develop symptoms, these may include yellowness of the eyes (jaundice), abdominal pain, dark urine, and loss of appetite.

“Just like HIV, it’s not written on people’s face, we have to take responsibility. We have to be extra aware by testing, go out there and get tested. However, if you test negative and want to get vaccinated it is subsidized.”

She said, “In Ogun State, we are committed to controlling viral hepatitis. Our efforts include routinely screening pregnant women for Hepatitis B during antenatal care, and newborns receive the Hepatitis B vaccine at no cost”.

“Screening services are also available at all secondary health facilities; including Ijaiye Abeokuta, Ijebu-Ode, Ilaro, Ota, Isara, and Ifo,

while vaccination for other categories is offered at our state hospitals for a prescribed fee”.

“To commemorate this year’s World Hepatitis Day, in collaboration with Emzor Pharmaceuticals, the state government is offering free hepatitis screening across all six state hospitals, subsidized vaccination for those who test negative and wish to be immunized”.

“Linkage to care for Hepatitis B-positive individuals at Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital (OOUTH) and the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Abeokuta”.

The state will “expand hepatitis screening and vaccination services across selected facilities in all three senatorial districts. Achieving at least 95% Hepatitis B birth-dose coverage across all Primary Health Centres – so we urge you to ensure your babies receive their vaccinations at birth”.

“We plan to launch the Ogun State Hepatitis Data Dashboard to track progress and enhance accountability. In addition to screening and vaccination, we are driving public engagement through:

grassroots campaigns in schools, markets, religious centres, and clinics across all 20 LGAs”.