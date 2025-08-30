Troops disrupt terror attacks, rescue victims in multiple operations – Army

FILE IMAGE

Troops of the Nigerian Army deployed in different operations have foiled terror attacks, rescued a kidnap victim and recovered arms and equipment across different theatres within the last 24 hours.

A credible source at Army Headquarters told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday that the operations covered Kebbi, Katsina, Edo, Niger, Plateau and Abia States.

He said the troops of Operation FANSAN YAMMA in Kebbi responded to a distress call on terrorists’ activities in Dundaye village, Augie Local Government Area (LGA), at about 7:30 p.m. on Friday.

“On arrival, it was discovered that terrorists had killed two civilians and rustled cattle.

“The troops pursued the criminals through their withdrawal route, though no contact was made.

“Our forces continue to dominate the area with patrols to deny terrorists freedom of action,” he said.

The source added that troops of 17 Brigade in Katsina State also responded to gunshots in Layin Minista village, Malumfashi LGA, at about 10:50 p.m. the same day.

According to him, on sighting troops, the terrorists fled after abducting two women.

He said the troops were maintaining aggressive patrols in the area to restore public confidence and secure the release of the victims.

In Edo, he said the troops of 4 Brigade under Operation MESA conducted a Search and Rescue (SAR) operation in the Ugboha community, Esan South-East LGA, at midnight on Aug. 29.

“Troops rescued one civilian kidnapped on Aug. 27 around the Amedokhaian community while he was on his way to the farm. Efforts are ongoing to reunite him with his family,” he said.

He also disclosed that troops of FOB Babanna in Niger State recovered an AK-47 magazine loaded with 30 rounds of 7.62 mm special ammunition abandoned by insurgents during a previous encounter.

He reassured that the military remained focused on neutralising threats, rescuing victims, and restoring peace across the country.

“Our troops remain resolute in their mandate to safeguard citizens and deny criminals the freedom to operate,” he said. (NAN) (ww