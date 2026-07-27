FG confident Nigeria will pass 2026 EITI validation

By Obas Esiedesa, Abuja

The Federal Government has expressed confidence that Nigeria will successfully pass the 2026 validation exercise of the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI), citing ongoing reforms aimed at improving transparency, accountability and governance in the extractive sector.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of the National Stakeholders Working Group (NSWG), Senator George Akume, stated this on Monday while declaring open a three-day joint strategic retreat of the NSWG and senior management of the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) in Abuja.

The retreat was themed “Strengthening EITI Implementation: From Extractive Sector Reporting to Impact.”

The 2026 EITI Validation Exercise commenced on July 1, with the international validation team expected to visit Nigeria in August.

Akume said the exercise provides an opportunity for the country to demonstrate progress in strengthening governance of its oil and gas sector, addressing previous corrective actions and institutionalising reforms that promote transparency and accountability.

He said the Federal Government views the validation process as a vital tool for boosting public confidence, improving governance and attracting investment into Nigeria’s petroleum and solid mineral sectors.

“The President of Nigeria is committed to providing the needed strategic leadership and coordination required to support the successful implementation of the EITI across government institutions,” Akume said.

He stressed that the success of EITI should not be measured by the volume of reports produced or data disclosed, but by the extent to which transparency strengthens institutions, rebuilds public trust, enhances investor confidence and supports sustainable development.

Akume noted that the 2023 EITI Standard places greater emphasis on systematic disclosures, beneficial ownership transparency, contract transparency, state-owned enterprises, anti-corruption measures, environmental reporting, energy transition and stakeholder participation.

He said these priorities align with the Federal Government’s reform agenda and commended NEITI for submitting Nigeria’s validation documentation and engaging relevant stakeholders ahead of the international team’s visit.

Earlier, NEITI Executive Secretary, Hon. Musa Adar, described the validation exercise as a defining moment in Nigeria’s implementation of the global transparency initiative.

Adar said while NEITI had established a strong reputation over the past two decades through the publication of independent reports on the oil, gas and mining sectors, the global EITI process had evolved from mere reporting to measuring impact.

According to him, attention is now focused on how disclosures influence public policy, strengthen institutions, improve revenue governance and deliver benefits to citizens.

He said the validation would allow Nigeria to demonstrate compliance with EITI standards while assessing how effectively reforms have been institutionalised and previous corrective actions implemented.

Adar disclosed that engagements with government agencies, extractive companies, civil society organisations and the media had shown strong commitment to the process, although gaps remained in coordination, documentation and implementation of recommendations.

“As we prepare to receive the EITI International Validation Assessors in August, this retreat provides us with an opportunity to align our priorities,” he said.

He urged participants to develop practical strategies for accelerating the implementation of audit recommendations, strengthening collaboration between the NSWG and NEITI management, improving data accessibility and ensuring that transparency translates into better governance, resource management and sustainable development.