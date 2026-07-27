‘We feared airstrikes more than bandits’ — Oyo principal details 56-day ordeal in captivity

By Adeola Bsru

The principal of Esinle Community High School, Mrs Rachel Alamu, has described the seventh week of her 56-day captivity as the most traumatic, saying intensified military air raids around the kidnappers’ camp left the captives fearing for their lives.

Mrs. Alamu, who was abducted alongside other teachers and pupils from the school in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State, recounted the experience during a thanksgiving service at Antioch Baptist Church, Ogbomoso, following her release.

She spoke on Sunday during a thanksgiving service at Antioch Baptist Church, Ogbomoso, where she returned to appreciate God for preserving her life following her release.

According to her, the military bombardment became so intense that the captives’ fear of being hit by missiles overshadowed their fear of the bandits.

“The seventh week was the hardest for us all. That was when the troops increased their air raids. It was so intense that, at a point, the fear of the bandits became secondary,” she said.

“At a point, the fear of the bandits became secondary. We were just praying that missiles would not accidentally drop on us. We were so afraid. Amidst that fear, God consoled our hearts.”

Mrs Alamu revealed that before the military offensive intensified, the kidnappers had informed the captives that Governor Seyi Makinde had reportedly assured them they would regain their freedom before Friday, a promise that gave them hope.

“They had told us the previous week that the Governor said that before Friday we would be released, so we were calm. But when the air raids started on Tuesday, they became so furious.”

She said the situation deteriorated when one of the gang commanders summoned her, stating, “Towards the end of that week, the commander came and said, ‘Principal, come!’ I was already shaking because I knew what that could mean.”

According to her, the commander angrily blamed the government for frustrating their plans before issuing a chilling death threat.

“He said, ‘See what your government has done. I’m going to kill one of you today.’ I just fell to the ground and started rolling on the ground, crying.”

Mrs Alamu said she pleaded desperately with the gang leader to spare their lives, saying, “I said, ‘I brought four men, remaining two and you still want to take more. I already know that the loss of the other two will continue to haunt me for the rest of my life.’”

She said the commander unexpectedly calmed down and sought her opinion on how the impasse could be resolved.

“Very unlike him, he said they should call me and asked, ‘Now your government is doing this, what do you want me to do?’ I told him, ‘What you are asking for is beyond any of the victims’ families. Just ask for what we can run around for.’”

Mrs Alamu said the night’s horror was far from over, adding, “I thought that had gone. Later in the night, we started hearing shovels, and my men started crying, shouting, ‘Mama, talk to them. They have started digging the ground.’”

She said the captives believed the kidnappers were digging graves in preparation for their execution, noting, she said the feared execution never happened as the bandits later ordered them to move instead.

“To the glory of God, they later told us to start moving. They told me to warn the children to stop crying; otherwise, they would kill them. But how can I explain to a two- or three-year-old child not to cry or ask for food?”

Mrs Alamu also revealed that, throughout the ordeal, she prayed not only for freedom but also that she would return home to find her family alive.

“I also prayed to God not to meet an empty home, because I knew my husband’s health,” she said.

Reflecting on the 56-day ordeal, the principal attributed the survival of all the captives to divine intervention, saying it was only God’s mercy that prevented the bandits from carrying out their threats.