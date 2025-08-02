Tinubu to digital influencers: Verify before you amplify

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu on Friday, described new media as a central pillar of Nigeria’s national development and urged young digital influencers to harness its potential for economic growth, civic engagement, and social progress.

President Tinubu, who spoke at the Progressive Digital Media Summit at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, commended the creativity and drive of young Nigerians shaping the digital landscape, describing them as “not just the future, but the builders of it.”

He said: “Across Nigeria, we are witnessing a surge of creativity and ambition as young people use digital media to share their voices and shape society. From developing new platforms to building vibrant online communities, you are redefining what is possible for this country.”

President Tinubu emphasised that new media is no longer peripheral but a central force in shaping public discourse, enabling political participation, and creating employment across sectors.

He, however, warned that with greater influence comes greater responsibility.

“Verify before you amplify,” he cautioned. “Let the digital space reflect the values that bind us together, honesty, compassion, discipline, and patriotism. Patriotism is not about slogans or political theatre, but about what we contribute to the common good.”

Tinubu reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to expanding Nigeria’s digital infrastructure, promising that internet access would soon become a right, not a privilege, for all citizens.

He pointed to current investments in broadband expansion, the National Digital Innovation Fund, and startup-friendly policies aimed at nurturing local talent and entrepreneurship. He also pledged that cybersecurity would remain a national priority, stressing that every Nigerian deserves protection both offline and online.

“You, the young people, are Nigeria’s greatest investment,” the President said. “Your ideas, your energy, and your commitment to national development are among our most valuable assets.”

Tinubu urged digital creators to use their platforms not just for self-expression but to solve problems, mentor others, and promote digital literacy and national unity. Every app you design, every story you tell, every brand you build is a statement about who we are as a people,” he said. “Let your digital footprint reflect the best of Nigeria.”

Drawing a parallel with the national women’s football team, who recently staged a dramatic comeback from a two-goal deficit, Tinubu encouraged digital entrepreneurs to pursue their goals with resilience and consistency. “Let your creativity continue to inspire. Let your enterprise create opportunity. And let your example show that this generation is not only ready for the future, but ready to lead it.”

A key highlight of the summit was the unveiling of PBATVersary/ 2.0, a digital compendium chronicling the Tinubu administration’s achievements over the past two years. The summit drew a diverse mix of influencers, content creators, journalists, and policymakers, who participated in sessions on digital ethics, strategic storytelling, innovation, and tecjnology’s role in governance.