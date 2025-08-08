‘Stop blackmail, pay your debts,’ gas suppliers counter telecom operators

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

The Natural Oil and Gas Suppliers Association of Nigeria, NOGASA, has faulted the Association of Licensed Telecom Operators of Nigeria, ALTON, over claims surrounding a dispute between telecom infrastructure firm, IHS Towers, and two member companies of NOGASA, which led to the suspension of diesel supplies to telecom base stations in Lagos, Delta, and Kaduna states.

Read Also: Telecoms blackout looms as base station operators, diesel suppliers battle

NOGASA dismissed ALTON’s claims as unfounded, accusing the telecom operators of being “economical with the truth.”

Recall that ALTON, in a statement issued Thursday by its Chairman, Engr. Gbenga Adebayo, alleged: “We have received credible reports that members of the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, NUPENG, and the Natural Oil and Gas Suppliers Association of Nigeria NOGASA, on Tuesday, blocked access to diesel loading depots in Kaduna, Lagos, and Koko (Delta State), preventing the distribution of diesel to thousands of telecommunications sites operated by one of our key members, IHS Towers.

“This action, reportedly stemming from allegations by IHS of diesel misappropriation against two member companies of NOGASA and which is being investigated by the requisite authorities, has resulted in a critical threat to the operation of some of the 16,000 telecommunications sites nationwide, servicing mobile network operators.

“These sites not only power mobile and internet services for millions of Nigerians, but also support essential services such as banking transactions, hospital communications, emergency response systems, and national security operations.”

‘Stop blackmail, pay your debt’

However, in a counter-statement, NOGASA’s Secretary General, Tunde David, rejected the allegations and provided a different narrative.

He said: “To create sustainability in our economy, we must remember that pacts are binding. This dispute between IHS and NOGASA needs to be resolved to drive home this point.

“When our companies render services to clients, we expect to be paid as and when due for the economy to remain healthy.

“The publication ought to seek accuracy and be truthful in its presentation of the facts surrounding the matter at hand, rather than the hack job it did on a very crucial matter.

“ALTON is categorically wrong in claiming that the two companies involved ‘misappropriated’ diesel stocks of IHS.

“This is a total lie that fails to acknowledge that IHS owes the companies in question payments for services already rendered. They are mischievously raising a false alarm by linking national security to what is strictly a commercial transaction.”

David accused ALTON of blackmail, saying “They are engaging in sheer blackmail because there are other colocation service providers in the country — like American Towers, Pan African Towers, and others — who could provide intervention mechanisms. They just need to clear their debts.

“What NOGASA is actually trying to do is protect the businesses of her members in order to secure the jobs and livelihoods of their employees.

“As employers of labour, the principal objective of our association is to protect our businesses — not to sabotage the economy of Nigeria.

“Indeed, it is IHS’ imperial rascality and insensitivity in failing to settle our charges that is responsible for our action. They don’t expect us to sit idly by when they have our funds tied down.

“We are only asserting our rights to be paid after rendering required services. ALTON ought to conduct thorough fact checks before making wild claims.

“The numerous charges by victims of IHS show that the company’s management does not seem to care much about its reputation these days. It has become a deliberate habitual defaulter.”

David emphasized that foreign management practices must align with local laws and ethics:

“As proponents of global best practices, members of NOGASA understand and accept the input of foreign managers, but we must never be cowed by their presumptuousness. We are not fooled, and no amount of intimidation can make us abandon our rights to engage in collective bargaining against behemoths militating against the survival of our businesses.”

He concluded with a firm stance that “For NOGASA in this matter, enough is enough. We insist that justice must be done. Pay us our requisite fees so we can return to normal business. This is our plight.

“Let it be known that this is entirely a NOGASA affair. NUPENG is simply mindful and concerned with the safety of their members. Besides, it is pertinent to note that our staff are also members of NUPENG.”

Vanguard News