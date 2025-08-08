Telecoms blackout looms as base station operators, diesel suppliers battle

By Prince Osuagwu, Hi-Tech Editor, Victor Ahiuma-Young & Juliet Umeh

LAGOS — Diesel business dispute between telecom tower managers, IHS, and the Natural Oil and Gas Suppliers Association of Nigeria, NOGASA, is threatening to affect telecom services in the country.

The dispute, Vanguard gathered, arose from an allegation by IHS that two member companies of NOGOSA misappropriated its diesel stock and called for thorough investigations.

However, NOGOSA in a swift response said IHS was deflecting attention to repeated breach of contracts and refusing to pay for accurate stock its members had supplied the tower managers.

Meanwhile, telecom operators in the country, including MTN, Airtel, Globacom and 9Mobile have cried out, through their umbrella body, the Association of Telecom Operators of Nigeria, ALTON, that over 16,000 of their base stations in Lagos, Kaduna and Delta states may soon shut down, as NUPENG and NOGOSA have blocked diesel access to IHS. The telcos said the action could put millions of telecom and banking customers out of services.

The shut-down may also affect hospitals, educational institutions and other sectors whose services depend on telecommunications backbone in those states.

ALTON, however, described the development as sabotage and a threat to national security, but NUPENG, and NOGASA accused the telecom associations of blackmail saying that diesel supplied should be paid for.

This came as the National Association of Telecom subscribers of Nigeria, NATCOMs, has called on the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani to escalate the conflict between the associations to President Bola Tinubu for a speedy resolution to avoid plunging the nation into telecommunications darkness.

Meanwhile, industry regulator, the Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, raised alarm over relentless attacks on telecommunications infrastructure, revealing that Nigeria now records an average of 1,100 fibre optic cuts weekly, alongside 545 site access denials and nearly 100 incidents of theft.

Diesel misappropriation

IHS had alleged that the two members of NOGASA misappropriated the diesel meant for the services of telecom base stations.

The umbrella body of the telcos, ALTON, in a statement by its Chairman, Engr. Gbenga Adebayo, said such disputes should be resolved with dialogue and not brigandage or brute force.

He said: “We have received credible reports that members of NUPENG, and NOGASA, on Tuesday, blocked access to diesel loading depots in Kaduna, Lagos, and Koko (Delta State), preventing the distribution of diesel to thousands of telecommunications sites operated by one of our key members, IHS Towers.

“This action, reportedly stemming from allegations by IHS of diesel misappropriation against two member companies of NOGASA and which is being investigated by requisite authorities, has resulted in a critical threat to the operation of some of the 16,000 telecommunications sites nationwide, servicing Mobile Network Operators.

“These sites not only power mobile and internet services for millions of Nigerians, but also support essential services such as banking transactions, hospital communications, emergency response systems, and national security operations.

“While ALTON does not necessarily interfere in disputes between its members and third parties, we are gravely concerned about the wider implications of this action on national infrastructure and public safety.

“We recognise and deeply respect the vital role NOGASA and NUPENG have played in sustaining Nigeria’s energy supply chain and supporting national development over the years, and we trust that they will continue to uphold these values by ensuring that their actions do not jeopardise critical national infrastructure or public welfare.

“We, hereby, request that uninterrupted access be granted to the diesel supply locations, and we urge all parties involved to embrace constructive dialogue to resolve the matter, without further disruption to essential services.

“We also remind all stakeholders that telecommunications infrastructure has been officially classified as Critical National Information Infrastructure, CNII, under Nigerian law. Any deliberate disruption or blockade that affects the operation of such infrastructure constitutes a serious threat to national security and economic stability and will attract strict legal consequences.

“We call on the leadership of NUPENG and NOGASA, our highly respected trade unions, to intervene by calling their members to order.

“Disputes must be resolved within the framework of lawful contracts and applicable legal processes, without resorting to actions that endanger the operations of an entire industry and the lives and livelihoods that depend on it.

“We call on relevant authorities, including the Office of the National Security Adviser, ONSA, the Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, and other critical stakeholders, to urgently intervene to forestall a looming nationwide communications blackout,” he added.

ALTON blackmailing the union — NUPENG

Reacting, NUPENG President, Prince Williams Akporeha, accused ALTON of blackmailing the union, saying that members have no involvement in the issue and could not have blocked any access to diesel.

According to him, “ALTON or IHS has issues with NOGASA. They should settle with NOGASA. All we did was to direct our members to stay off the battle line till the issues are settled for safety reasons. So, we are not involved in the matter with either IHS or ALTON.”

We can’t supply until debts are cleared — NOGASA

On the withdrawal of our services and the claims of ALTON and IHS, NOGASA in a statement by its Secretary General, Tunde David, said: “To create sustainability in our economy, we must remember that pacts are binding.

This dispute between IHS and NOGASA needs to be resolved to drive home this point. When our companies render services to clients, we expect to get paid as at when due for the economy to remain healthy.

“The publication ought to seek accuracy and be truthful in its presentation of the facts surrounding the matter at hand rather than the hatchet job being done on a very crucial matter such as we have.

“ALTON is categorically wrong in claiming that the two companies involved ‘misappropriated’ diesel stocks of IHS. This is a total lie that failed to state that IHS owes the companies involved, payment for services rendered. They are mischievously raising a false alarm by linking national security to what is strictly a commercial transaction.

“They are engaging in sheer blackmail because there are other co-location service providers in the nation like: American Towers, Pan African Towers and other alternative intervention mechanisms — they just need to clear their debts.

“What NOGASA is actually trying to do is protect the businesses of her members in order to secure jobs and livelihoods of their employees and workforce. As employers of labour, the principal objective of our association is to protect our businesses and not in way to sabotage the economy of Nigeria.

“Indeed, it is IHS’ imperial rascality and insensitivity in failing to settle our charges that is responsible for our action. They don’t expect us to sit idly when they have our funds tied down. “We are only asserting our rights of getting paid after rendering required services. ALTON ought to conduct thorough fact-checks before making wild claims. The numerous charges by victims of IHS show that the company’s management does not seem to care much about its reputation these days, as it has become a deliberate habitual defaulter.

“As proponents of global best practices, members of NOGASA understand and accept the input of foreign managers, but we must never be cowed by their presumptuousness. We are not fooled and no amount of intimidation can make us abandon our rights to engage in collective bargaining against behemoths militating against the survival of our businesses.

“For NOGASA in this matter, enough is enough. We insist that justice must be done. Pay us our requisite fees so that we can return to normal business. This is our plight. Let it be known that this is entirely a NOGASA affair.

“NUPENG is simply mindful and concerned with the safety of their members, besides it is pertinent to note that our staff are also members of NUPENG,” he added.

NATCOM calls for urgent govt intervention

Meanwhile, NATCOM has called on the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani to escalate the conflict between IHS, NUPENG and NOGASA to the president, Bola Tinubu for a speedy resolution to avoid plunging the nation into telecom darkness.

NATCOMS, was reacting to the cry by operators that the oil and gas associations were frustrating their operations by blocking diesel access to their base stations, said the nation cannot afford the devastation a telecom blackout can cause to the economy if these groups are not quickly called to order.

National President of NATCOMS, Chief Deolu Ogubanjo said it behoves Tijani as the ICT industry leader and Tinubu as the President who doubles as Oil and Gas Minister to sort the matter before major damage is done to the economy as a result.

Ogubanjo said: “No matter what the issues are, nobody should block access to diesel supply to telecom facilities because the ripple effect will be devastating. This is where the Minister of Digital

Economy comes in as industry leader. He should immediately reach Mr President and advise him on the dangers of the actions of NUPENG and NOGASA.

“What I see here is intimidation. Instead of brow-beating IHS over allegations of diesel misappropriation by the said two member companies of NOGASA, these groups should channel their energy towards ensuring a conclusive investigation.

“At the end of the day, there must be a price to pay if they are found guilty just as those who alleged falsely will also pay, if the accused are innocent.

“We should learn how to follow the rules of law instead of forcing people to keep quiet when a crime is committed.

“The economy will suffer greatly, even if 10 base stations shut down at the same time, let alone 16,000.

“In any case, telecom facilities being denied diesel access are by law Critical National Assets. So, NUPENG and NOGASA should know what they are going up against,” he added.

NCC, telcos raise alarm as Nigeria records over 1,000 fibre cuts weekly

Yesterday, the Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission, Dr. Aminu Maida, raised the alarm that the nation records more than 1,000 fibre cuts daily during the Industry Sustainability and Critical National Information Infrastructure, CNII, Conference in Lagos.

The event, with the theme: “Telecom Industry Sustainability and CNII Factor – Way Forward,” brought together regulators, operators, and other stakeholders to address the crisis threatening Nigeria’s digital backbone.

According to the EVC, who was represented by the Director, Technical Standards and Network Integrity Department, Mr. Edoyemi Ogoh, despite telecom’s contribution of over 14.4 per cent to Nigeria’s GDP, the sector remains under siege.

He stated: “Telecommunications infrastructure is the nervous system of our national digital economy. Yet, every week, we record over 1,100 fibre cuts, 545 cases of access denial, and nearly 100 thefts. These are not just statistics, they represent service disruptions for millions of Nigerians and losses running into billions of naira.

“Telecom infrastructure such as towers, fibre lines, base stations, and data centres, classified as Critical National Information Infrastructure, CNII, are increasingly targeted by vandals, thieves, and uncooperative communities.

“These disruptions are impacting essential services including banking, healthcare, education, and security.

“Other key challenges include poor power supply, bureaucratic delays in Right-of-Way approvals, growing cybersecurity threats, and security risks in conflict-prone regions.

“The sector cannot thrive where technicians are attacked and operators rebuild the same fibre lines every week.

“Let this not just be another conference. Let it be a national awakening to secure our digital future.”

Supporting the call for action, Chairman of ALTON, Engr. Adebayo, warned that the situation is unsustainable.

“Every base station lost is a step backward for Nigeria’s digital economy,” he said, urging the media and communities to join the protection effort.

As the sector continues to drive innovation, employment, and economic growth, stakeholders agreed that safeguarding infrastructure must become a national priority.