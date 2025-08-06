Son Heung-min joins LAFC from Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur’s South Korean striker Son Heung-Min celebrates after scoring the opening goal of the English Premier League football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton and Hove Albion at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, on April 8, 2023. (Photo by Ben Stansall / AFP)

LAFC hailed the signing of a “global icon” on Wednesday after confirming the arrival of South Korea star Son Heung-min from Tottenham.

The 33-year-old will reportedly cost a Major League Soccer record $26 million transfer fee, according to ESPN and The Athletic, after a decade in the Premier League where he became a household name.

An emotional Son announced on Saturday in his homeland that he would be leaving Spurs, just months after ending the club’s 17-year trophy drought by lifting the Europa League as captain.

He leaves as Tottenham’s fifth-highest goalscorer of all-time with 173 goals in 454 appearances.

“Sonny is a global icon and one of the most dynamic and accomplished players in world football,” said LAFC co-president & general manager John Thorrington.

“We are proud that he has chosen Los Angeles for the next chapter of his extraordinary career.

“Sonny is a proven winner and a world-class individual, and we are confident he will elevate our club and inspire our community – both on and off the pitch.”

Son is set to be presented at a press conference in Los Angeles at 2 pm local time (2100 GMT)

His imminent arrival drew crowds on Tuesday to Los Angeles International Airport with fans waving South Korean flags and messages of support.

Son will replace French striker Olivier Giroud, who was sold to Lille in July, and will share a dressing room with French goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, his former teammate at Tottenham.

“Sonny is one of the greatest players to ever wear the famous Lilywhite shirt and he has been a joy to watch over the past decade,” said Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy.

“Not only is he a wonderfully gifted footballer, but he’s also an incredible human being who has touched hearts and inspired people throughout the club and all over the world.

“The Europa League triumph in Bilbao was a truly magical moment in the club’s history and Sonny lifting the trophy is a perfect lasting memory from his fantastic decade at Tottenham Hotspur.”

AFP