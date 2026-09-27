Video: Nollywood actor Ricardo Agbor survives car crash in Ibadan

Nollywood actor Ricardo Agbor has survived a car crash in Ibadan, Oyo State.

Agbor disclosed the incident on Saturday in a video shared on his Instagram page, where he showed his badly damaged vehicle at the scene of the accident.

The silver Lexus SUV sustained extensive damage to its front, with the bonnet crushed, the grille smashed, engine components exposed and the front-left tyre damaged.

In the video, the actor identified the location of the crash as being in front of the Cornerstone City billboard in Ibadan.

“This is my vehicle in front of Corner… Cornerstone City, Ibadan,” he said.

Appearing to be at the scene of the accident, Agbor repeatedly thanked God for surviving the crash.

“Thank you, Lord Jesus Christ. Thank you, Lord Jesus Christ. Thank you, Lord Jesus Christ,” he said.

The actor later expressed shock over the incident, saying, “This is what just happened to me now. Oh God.”

In an accompanying post, Agbor also wrote, “As I was saying.. …Thank God Almighty I made it out of this. Thank you Lord Jesus Christ.”

Agbor began his acting career in 1992 after working as a model and gained prominence after starring in Visa to Hell.

The actor has since featured in several Nollywood productions in both English and Yoruba, with a career spanning more than three decades.

Vanguard News