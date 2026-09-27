Kano govt bans durbar processions, horse riding in metropolis

By Hadiza Yusuf

The Kano State Government has banned all forms of Durbar processions and horse-riding activities within the Kano metropolis until further notice.

The decision followed an emergency meeting of the State Security Council held at the Government House, Kano, where members reviewed the security situation surrounding the planned activities.

The Governor’s spokesperson, Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, disclosed this in a statement issued on Sunday.

According to the statement, the council decided to suspend the activities as a precautionary measure to prevent possible clashes, protect lives and property and maintain public order.

The government said security assessments showed significant mobilisation of supporters in connection with the planned activities, raising concerns about possible confrontation and a breakdown of law and order.

“Based on its constitutional responsibility to safeguard lives and property and maintain peace and public order, the State Security Council directed that the planned Durbar processions and horse-riding activities be suspended,” Dawakin Tofa said.

He added that all relevant security agencies had been directed to enforce the restriction and take appropriate lawful action against anyone who violated the directive or engaged in activities that could threaten public peace and security.

“We urge residents, traditional institutions, political actors, supporters and other stakeholders to remain calm, peaceful and law-abiding, and to fully comply with the directive.”

It also assured residents that authorities were taking necessary measures to protect lives and property and maintain peace and public order across the state.